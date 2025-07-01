Aadhaar OTP Scam Alert: UIDAI-Like Messages Raise Security Concerns

A surge of suspicious SMS messages mimicking official communication from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is raising red flags among mobile users nationwide. These messages contain Aadhaar-related OTPs (One-Time Passwords) even though the recipients never requested them.

The Message in Question

Many users report receiving a message like:

“480875 is OTP for Aadhaar (XX0092) (valid for 10 mins) at TSTS Ltd. Update child’s biometrics at 5/15 yrs of age to maintain Aadhaar validity – UIDAI”

The concern? The Aadhaar number (last four digits) mentioned often does not match any number linked to the recipient or their family. Yet, the language and formatting closely resemble genuine UIDAI messages—causing confusion and concern.

What Could Be Behind This?

Cybersecurity experts suggest two primary explanations:

1. Mistyped Mobile Number in OTP Request

It’s possible someone mistakenly entered your number while requesting an Aadhaar service OTP. While this may not be malicious, it creates a security risk if such data is misused.

2. Phishing or Social Engineering Scam

Scammers may be mimicking UIDAI communications to gain trust. These mass messages could be part of a larger phishing scheme aimed at stealing sensitive information.

What You Should NOT Do

Do NOT share the OTP with anyone—over call, message, or email.

share the OTP with anyone—over call, message, or email. Do NOT click any links or take action unless you initiated the Aadhaar-related request.

click any links or take action unless you initiated the Aadhaar-related request. Do NOT assume legitimacy based solely on tone or format.

What You SHOULD Do

Verify the Sender ID : Official UIDAI SMS come from IDs like AD-UIDAI , VM-UIDAIX , etc.

: Official UIDAI SMS come from IDs like , , etc. Report the Message : Email: [email protected] Helpline: 1947 Take a screenshot of the message and sender details for reference.

: Check Your Aadhaar Activity: Visit https://uidai.gov.in to review and secure your Aadhaar details.

Reminder for Parents

While the message mentions biometric updates for children at ages 5 and 15—which is a genuine UIDAI requirement—receiving an OTP without initiating the process could indicate a data error or misuse attempt.

Final Advice: Stay Vigilant

With digital identity theft on the rise, it’s crucial for every citizen to treat unexpected OTPs as potential threats. Even if a message appears to be from UIDAI, do not act on it blindly.

A moment of caution can save you from a major data breach.

Stay alert. Stay secure.