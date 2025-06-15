Free Aadhaar Document Update Deadline Extended: Here’s How to Update Online

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced an extension of the deadline for free online Aadhaar document updates.

Originally set to end on June 14, 2025, the service will now be available free of cost until June 14, 2026, providing a big relief to Aadhaar number holders across the country.

The initiative allows individuals to update their Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents through the myAadhaar portal (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in) without paying the usual ₹50 fee. The move is part of UIDAI’s ongoing effort to maintain accuracy in the Aadhaar database and encourage users to keep their information current.

UIDAI urges all Aadhaar holders — particularly those who received their Aadhaar over 10 years ago and haven’t updated it since — to upload their latest identity and address proof documents. This is especially important for individuals whose demographic details may have changed due to marriage, relocation, or other life events.

While online updates are free for PoI and PoA, mobile number, email ID, fingerprint, iris scan, and photo updates require an in-person visit to the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment or Update Centre. Standard charges will apply for these services.

You can update your Aadhaar details online by following these steps:

Visit: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in Login using your Aadhaar number and OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Verify Your Details displayed in your profile. Click on “I verify that the above details are correct.” Select and Upload PoI document (Max 2 MB in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format). Select and Upload PoA document (Max 2 MB in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format). Submit Consent to complete the update process. Download the Acknowledgment Receipt for future reference.

Deadline: June 14, 2026

This free Aadhaar update service is only available online via the myAadhaar portal. After June 14, 2026, regular service charges are expected to apply again.

Why It Matters

Updating Aadhaar ensures smoother access to government schemes, financial services, and identity verification processes. This free window offers a great opportunity to maintain up-to-date records without incurring any cost.