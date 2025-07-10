Aadhaar Update 2025-26: UIDAI Issues New Document Guidelines for Updating Aadhaar
In today's digital era, Aadhaar has become an essential identity document for every Indian citizen. From mobile SIMs to accessing government and private schemes, nothing works without an Aadhaar card.
In today’s digital era, Aadhaar has become an essential identity document for every Indian citizen. From mobile SIMs to accessing government and private schemes, nothing works without an Aadhaar card. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now released a new list of required documents for Aadhaar updates for the financial year 2025-26.
Table of Contents
Many people may need to correct details like name, mobile number, address, or date of birth in their Aadhaar. To do this, valid supporting documents must be submitted.
Also Read: Baahubali – The Epic to Release on October 31, Announces Director S.S. Rajamouli
✅ Can You Have More Than One Aadhaar Card?
No. UIDAI has clarified that only one Aadhaar number per person is valid. If multiple Aadhaar numbers are found under a single name, only the first generated one will be considered valid and the rest will be deactivated.
📄 Key Documents Required for Aadhaar Update
1. Proof of Identity (PoI)
You can submit any one of the following:
- Passport
- PAN Card
- Voter ID
- Driving License
- Government-issued Photo ID Card
- NREGA Job Card
- Pensioner ID Card
- CGHS / ECHS Card
- Transgender ID Card
2. Proof of Address (PoA)
To update your address, you can provide:
- Electricity/Water/Gas/Landline Bill (within last 3 months)
- Bank Passbook or Statement
- Ration Card
- Passport
- Driving License
- Registered Rent Agreement
- Pension Documents
- Residence Certificate issued by State/Central Govt
3. Proof of Date of Birth (DoB)
Acceptable documents include:
- School Marksheet
- Passport
- Pension Documents with DoB
- State/Central Govt-issued documents mentioning date of birth
4. Proof of Relationship (If Applicable)
To link family members or dependents, relationship proof may be required.
👤 Who Will Be Affected by These New Rules?
- Indian Citizens
- NRIs (Non-Resident Indians)
- Children above 5 years of age
- Foreign Nationals residing in India on long-term visas
- OCI cardholders
Foreign nationals and OCI holders must submit their passport, visa, citizenship proof, or FRRO residency permit for Aadhaar-related services.
🔁 Final Word
The UIDAI’s updated Aadhaar documentation policy for 2025-26 is aimed at improving the accuracy and security of identity records. All individuals looking to update their Aadhaar must ensure they have valid, recent documents to avoid rejection or delays.