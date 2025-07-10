Aadhaar Update 2025-26: UIDAI Issues New Document Guidelines for Updating Aadhaar

In today’s digital era, Aadhaar has become an essential identity document for every Indian citizen. From mobile SIMs to accessing government and private schemes, nothing works without an Aadhaar card. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now released a new list of required documents for Aadhaar updates for the financial year 2025-26.

Many people may need to correct details like name, mobile number, address, or date of birth in their Aadhaar. To do this, valid supporting documents must be submitted.

✅ Can You Have More Than One Aadhaar Card?

No. UIDAI has clarified that only one Aadhaar number per person is valid. If multiple Aadhaar numbers are found under a single name, only the first generated one will be considered valid and the rest will be deactivated.

1. Proof of Identity (PoI)

You can submit any one of the following:

Passport

PAN Card

Voter ID

Driving License

Government-issued Photo ID Card

NREGA Job Card

Pensioner ID Card

CGHS / ECHS Card

Transgender ID Card

2. Proof of Address (PoA)

To update your address, you can provide:

Electricity/Water/Gas/Landline Bill (within last 3 months)

Bank Passbook or Statement

Ration Card

Passport

Driving License

Registered Rent Agreement

Pension Documents

Residence Certificate issued by State/Central Govt

Acceptable documents include:

School Marksheet

Passport

Pension Documents with DoB

State/Central Govt-issued documents mentioning date of birth

4. Proof of Relationship (If Applicable)

To link family members or dependents, relationship proof may be required.

👤 Who Will Be Affected by These New Rules?

Indian Citizens

NRIs (Non-Resident Indians)

Children above 5 years of age

Foreign Nationals residing in India on long-term visas

OCI cardholders

Foreign nationals and OCI holders must submit their passport, visa, citizenship proof, or FRRO residency permit for Aadhaar-related services.

🔁 Final Word

The UIDAI’s updated Aadhaar documentation policy for 2025-26 is aimed at improving the accuracy and security of identity records. All individuals looking to update their Aadhaar must ensure they have valid, recent documents to avoid rejection or delays.