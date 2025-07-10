Baahubali – The Epic to Release on October 31, Announces Director S.S. Rajamouli

Chennai: As the iconic film Baahubali: The Beginning marks its 10th anniversary, director S.S. Rajamouli has revealed an exciting update for fans around the world. On Thursday, Rajamouli announced the release of ‘Baahubali – The Epic’, a two-part combined film, set to hit theatres globally on October 31, 2025.

S.S. Rajamouli Shares Nostalgic Tribute

Rajamouli took to Instagram Stories to share the news, writing:

“Baahubali. The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025.”

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda Reflects on 10-Year Journey

Earlier this week, producer Shobu Yarlagadda reflected on the emotional rollercoaster leading up to the release of Baahubali: The Beginning. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

“The days before and after the release were some of the most nerve-racking for our entire team.”

He also shared screenshots of old tweets and critical reactions, capturing the immense anticipation and buzz the film generated back in 2015.

Baahubali Franchise: A Cinematic Phenomenon

Baahubali: The Beginning, which premiered on July 10, 2015, starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia, and quickly became a landmark in Indian cinema. The film broke numerous box office records and paved the way for a historic sequel.

Teasing a Grand Re-Release

Shobu Yarlagadda previously hinted at the re-release in a post that read:

“We’re planning an Indian and international re-release of @BaahubaliMovie in October. It won’t just be a re-release—it will be a year-long celebration with nostalgia, new reveals, and epic surprises!”

Baahubali 2: A Record-Smashing Sequel

Released in 2017, Baahubali 2 was a cinematic juggernaut, launching in over 9,000 screens worldwide. With a budget of ₹250 crore, it grossed ₹1,800 crore globally, becoming India’s highest-grossing film of all time and the first Indian movie to surpass ₹1,000 crore in box office revenue.

Accolades and Legacy

The Baahubali series not only earned commercial success but also critical acclaim. Baahubali 2 won three National Awards — Best Stunt Choreography, Best Special Effects, and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It also bagged the Saturn Award for Best International Film.