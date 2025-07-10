KTR Questions Modi as Telangana Missing from Map Gifted by AP BJP Chief

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) has strongly condemned the omission of Telangana from a map of India presented by BJP leaders in Andhra Pradesh. The controversy erupted after a map lacking Telangana’s representation was reportedly gifted to AP BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari and State Minister Nara Lokesh.

KTR Demands Apology from BJP Leader

KTR expressed serious concern over the incident and demanded an immediate apology from the BJP leaders involved. He questioned whether the act of excluding Telangana from the Indian map was an official stance of the BJP and accused the party of disrespecting the identity and sacrifices of Telangana.

Is Telangana’s Existence Not Recognised by BJP? KTR Asks PM Modi

KTR directed sharp questions at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking whether BJP officially refuses to recognize Telangana’s geographical and political identity. He pointed out that Telangana was formed after decades of struggle, protests, and sacrifices, and erasing it from the national map is a serious insult to its people.

“For decades, the Telangana region fought for its cultural recognition, historical relevance, and statehood. To now see our existence questioned in such a blatant manner is deeply disturbing,” said KTR.

Telangana’s Sacrifices Cannot Be Ignored

KTR emphasized that Telangana’s formation was not a gift, but a result of the relentless sacrifices of its people. He accused the BJP of attempting to undermine the state’s significance by showing only a unified Andhra Pradesh in the gifted map.

“If this was a mistake, clarify it publicly. If not, then it’s clear that the BJP does not respect the federal structure and cultural identities within India,” KTR added.

KTR Urges PM Modi to Clarify BJP’s Stand

In his statement, KTR asked Prime Minister Modi to clarify whether this act was an intentional political message or a mere oversight. He said the Telangana people expect respect and recognition, not erasure from national identity.

BRS Demands Immediate Clarification and Apology

KTR concluded by saying that if the omission was a mistake, the BJP leadership must issue an apology to the people of Telangana immediately. If not, it reflects a disturbing disregard for history, sacrifice, and federal integrity.