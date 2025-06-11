Aadhaar Update Deadline Nears: Free Document Update Ends on June 14, 2025

The deadline for Indian residents to update their Aadhaar details free of cost is fast approaching. Issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Aadhaar is a critical document used for identity verification across the country.

The UIDAI has officially announced that June 14, 2025, is the final day to upload supporting documents to update Aadhaar information at no cost. After this date, updates will incur a fee. The free update service is only available through the myAadhaar portal.

If residents fail to update their Aadhaar details by the June 14 deadline, they will be required to pay ₹50 per update. This charge applies to both online updates made after the deadline and physical document submissions at Aadhaar centers.

What is Aadhaar?

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number assigned to Indian residents. It is linked to an individual’s biometric and demographic data, ensuring every citizen has a unique identity. Aadhaar plays a crucial role in reducing fraud, eliminating duplicate records, and streamlining government services.

Indian residents who wish to update their Aadhaar information can do so online by following these steps:

Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Log in using your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Verify the displayed identity and address details.

Confirm the correctness of your details by selecting ‘I verify that the above details are correct’ .

. Choose the identity document you wish to upload from the drop-down menu.

Upload the identity document (File size: less than 2 MB; Formats: JPEG, PNG, or PDF).

Select and upload the address document in the same format and size.

Submit your consent for the update.

Once the request is submitted, you will receive an acknowledgement receipt for your records.

Importance of Updating Aadhaar Details

Keeping Aadhaar details updated ensures that government benefits and services reach the right individuals. It also helps maintain the accuracy of identity data and prevents misuse.

