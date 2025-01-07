‘Aadujeevitham’ Nominated for 72nd Golden Reel Awards

Chennai: Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty and fellow sound designer Vijay Kumar have been nominated for the prestigious 72nd Golden Reel Awards for their exceptional work in the Malayalam epic film Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life).

Pookutty shared the exciting news on his X timeline, expressing his gratitude: “It gives me immense pleasure to let you all know that myself and @vijaycanaries are nominated at the 72nd #goldenreelawards at #MPSE of America for our work in the film #TheGoatLife. Thank you for letting us fly @DirectorBlessy @arrahman @PrithviOfficial.”

The Golden Reel Awards, presented by the renowned Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE), are one of the most coveted accolades in sound editing. Aadujeevitham is competing in the Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature International category against other international films such as Emilia Perez, The Girl with the Needle, and Kneecap.

About Aadujeevitham

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Blessy, Aadujeevitham is an adaptation of the novel by Benyamin, based on a true-life incident. The story follows Najeeb, a migrant worker from Kerala who travels to Saudi Arabia for employment, only to find himself trapped as a shepherd in the desert due to a series of unfortunate events. After enduring hardship, Najeeb escapes and returns to India.

The film stars actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, with music by A. R. Rahman, cinematography by K. U. Mohanan, and editing by Sreekar Prasad. The film received critical acclaim upon release and won nine awards at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Sound Mixing.