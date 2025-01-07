Salman Khan Increases Security Measures After Birthday Celebrations

Mumbai: Salman Khan is taking extra precautions to ensure his safety after receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. On Tuesday, the Bollywood superstar’s security was strengthened with modern systems.

Bullet-Proof Glass and Modern Security Installed at Salman Khan’s Residence

Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments, located in the upscale Bandstand area, has had new bullet-proof glass installed in the balcony from where he frequently greets his fans. This follows the actor’s birthday celebrations last month. In addition, CCTV cameras and an advanced security system were added to monitor the surroundings and increase safety.

Salman Khan resides in a 1 BHK flat on the ground floor of Galaxy Apartments, with his parents living on the first floor.

History of Threats and Attacks on Salman Khan

This heightened security follows a disturbing incident in April last year, when two men on a bike fired four shots at Salman Khan’s residence. The actor believes the attack was orchestrated by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, with the intent to kill him and his family. Additionally, Salman’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, received threats from alleged members of Bishnoi’s gang, who are still incarcerated.

In October of this year, Salman’s close friend Baba Siddique was tragically shot near his office in Bandra. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been linked to the murder of Siddique.

Salman Khan’s Low-Profile Life Amid Threats

Following these events, Salman Khan has kept a low profile and reduced his public appearances since the murder of Baba Siddique.

Upcoming Film: ‘Sikandar’

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next in the movie Sikandar, marking his return to the big screen after a year. His last appearance was in Tiger 3. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, known for Ghajini, and stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman. Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.