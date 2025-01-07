Ayesha Khan Says Her ‘Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei’ Character is ‘Full of Life’

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ayesha Khan, who will be seen in the upcoming show Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei, shared insights into her character, revealing that her role is “full of life” and a “patakha.”

Ayesha’s Character Nikki: Vibrant and Full of Energy

Ayesha will portray Nikki in the series, which is produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production banner, Dreamiyata Dramaa. Talking about her character, Ayesha explained how Nikki is a reflection of someone with boundless energy.

“During the script reading, our writer Meenakshi went through the script, and after hearing it, I suggested that the girl’s name should be Khwahish because she has so many dreams and so much ambition within her,” she recalled.

“But Meenakshi corrected me, saying, ‘No, this is Nikki – the one who always speaks her mind, acts quickly, and gets things done in a flash.’ That moment stayed with me, and I realized Nikki is full of life. She’s a patakha, a strong, vibrant, and such a happy soul,” she added.

Similarities Between Ayesha and Nikki

Ayesha revealed that her character Nikki shares some similarities with her real-life personality.

“A part of me is, yes, very much like her. I am very straightforward—on the face, always a happy girl, fun, and bubbly. But yes, Nikki’s energy is on another level, and I don’t think I can match up to that,” she said.

Working with Co-stars

Ayesha is paired opposite Karan V Grover in the series and expressed her joy working with him and other cast members.

“I think I am blessed to be working with such actors. Karan, Chirag, Meenakshi, Swati ji, Kamal, and oh, Nirmal ma’am—whenever I see her perform, it is such a joy, and I am always excited to see her shooting. She tracked all the way from Ludhiana, shot, and headed back home. She is honestly a very hardworking woman,” she shared.

“Karan, of course, he is a fabulous actor and an amazing human being. I thought he would be a very serious person, but oh my, he is such a fun-loving person. We have a very good bond, and I am really going to miss everyone,” she added.

Admiration for Sargun and Ravie

Ayesha also spoke about the series’ producers, Ravie and Sargun.

“What can I even say about Sargun ma’am? She has always been an inspiration. A producer, entrepreneur, actor—you name it, and she is it. I really look up to her. I respect her more than I love her. She is so hardworking,” Ayesha said.

“Whenever she is on set, I am the happiest person. I am literally the person standing with sparkling eyes, seeing her. I really love her,” she added.

Ayesha also expressed her admiration for Ravie.

“All these years, he has given us entertainment to the core. I feel films can be made by everyone, but to have that creative mind and to put in all your efforts is not everyone’s cup of tea, but yes, Ravie bhaiya’s. They both know the art to present things to their audience,” Ayesha concluded.