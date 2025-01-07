He’s Gonna Be Around for a Long Time: Konstas’ Mentor Praises Teen Opener

New Delhi: New South Wales coach Greg Shipperd, who also mentors Sam Konstas, has praised the young Australian opener’s attacking play in Tests, stating that his style will secure him a long-term spot in the team.

Impressive Test Debut

Konstas made his Australia Test debut in the Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Replacing Nathan McSweeney, the 19-year-old scored an aggressive 60 off 65 balls, showcasing his talent by scooping Jasprit Bumrah early on. While Bumrah dismissed him in the second innings, Konstas left a strong impression on Australian cricket fans and experts alike.

Also Read: Saim Ayub Leaves for London with Azhar Mahmood for Ankle Fracture Treatment

Praise for Aggressive Batting Style

“I wouldn’t use the word arrogance to describe him in any way, shape, or form. I guess Sam’s taken the really aggressive route and played shots we would call T20 cricket, but that was his form of problem-solving in the moment,” Shipperd said on SEN Mornings.

Criticism and Future Potential

Though Konstas faced criticism for being dismissed cheaply in the next three innings, Shipperd defended him, expressing confidence in his long-term potential.

“It could be described as chaotic by a lot of people, but I think over time we… will add the craftsmanship to that particular approach. We’ve started a player off…. and he’s gonna be around for a long time,” Shipperd added.

On-Field Confrontation with Kohli

Konstas found himself in the middle of a confrontation with India’s Virat Kohli during a gripping session of play. Kohli bumped into Konstas between overs, leading to a fine of 20% of Kohli’s match fee and a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Shipperd’s Reaction to the Incident

Shipperd addressed the incident bluntly:

“I think it was a disgraceful act and should have been punished far more severely than it was,” he said.

Heated Exchange with Bumrah

During the Sydney Test, Konstas exchanged words with Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah after taking Usman Khawaja’s wicket on the last ball of day one. Bumrah and his teammates retaliated aggressively, crowding the teenager after dismissing Khawaja.

Looking Ahead to Sri Lanka

“He or the circumstance got under the skin of Jasprit, and the team response was super aggressive towards him. I think he’ll walk through that and look forward to his next opportunity in Sri Lanka,” Shipperd concluded.