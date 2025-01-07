Saim Ayub Leaves for London with Azhar Mahmood for Ankle Fracture Treatment

Cape Town: Pakistan opener Saim Ayub departed for London on Tuesday alongside assistant coach Azhar Mahmood to seek treatment for his ankle fracture, sustained during the second Test against South Africa.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on X, showing Ayub walking with the help of crutches on his way to the airport.

On Sunday, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made the decision to send Ayub to London for immediate treatment after consulting with medical professionals. During a phone call with Ayub, Naqvi inquired about his well-being and conveyed his best wishes for a swift recovery.

Also Read: Hazlewood Likely to Miss Sri Lanka Test Tour Due to Calf Injury: Report

Treatment Plans in London

Naqvi said, “Saim Ayub will be checked up by sports ortho specialist doctors in England as an immediate appointment has been made by the PCB. The medical team is looking into the entire case, and Dr. Mumraiz has shared Saim’s medical reports with specialists in England.”

He added, “Saim’s treatment will be done in the best hospital in the world, and all resources will be used for his recovery. We hope the left-handed batter will make a full recovery before the ICC Champions Trophy.”

Timeline of Ayub’s Recovery

Ayub has been ruled out of competitive cricket for up to six weeks due to the right ankle fracture he sustained while fielding on the opening day of the second Test. He will miss:

The two-Test home series against the West Indies later this month

The tri-series with South Africa and New Zealand in February

His participation in the ICC Champions Trophy, set to begin on February 19 across Pakistan and Dubai, also remains uncertain.

A Big Blow to Pakistan

Ayub’s absence is a significant setback for Pakistan. A rising star in recent months, Ayub was the Player of the Series in Pakistan’s 3-0 ODI triumph over South Africa last month, during which he scored two centuries in three matches.

South Africa Clean Sweeps the Series

Pakistan suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the second Test, resulting in a 0-2 clean sweep in the two-match series.