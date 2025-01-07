Hazlewood Likely to Miss Sri Lanka Test Tour Due to Calf Injury: Report

New Delhi: Australia is facing a significant setback ahead of their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on January 29, as senior pacer Josh Hazlewood is reportedly unlikely to participate due to a recurring calf injury and side strain.

Injury Woes Continue for Hazlewood

Hazlewood initially sustained the calf injury during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, which caused him to miss the subsequent two matches of the series.

According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, Hazlewood is expected to sit out the upcoming red-ball matches in Sri Lanka. Selectors are set to meet on Wednesday to finalise a squad of up to 16 players for the Test series, with an official announcement expected on Thursday.

White-Ball Squad to Be Announced Soon

Selectors will also pick a white-ball squad for the Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19 to March 9.

Australia’s Bowling Challenges

Hazlewood’s absence adds to the unavailability of captain Pat Cummins, leaving the Australian pace attack significantly weakened. With the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa in June and the Ashes series approaching, the selectors are prioritising Hazlewood’s long-term fitness.

Focus on Spin in Sri Lankan Conditions

The spin-friendly Sri Lankan conditions will place significant responsibility on veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, who bowled an impressive 64 overs during Australia’s last Test in Galle three years ago.

Selectors are also considering off-spinner Todd Murphy and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann as backup options to bolster their spin attack.

Australia will be hoping their restructured squad can adapt to the challenges posed by the subcontinental conditions as they gear up for a demanding cricket calendar ahead.