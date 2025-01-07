Gurmeet Choudhary Makes the Switch to Steel Tiffin Boxes for a Healthier and Eco-Friendly Lifestyle

Mumbai: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has taken a step toward a healthier lifestyle and a more sustainable future by replacing plastic lunch boxes with steel tiffin boxes.

Gurmeet shared his new eco-friendly choice with fans on Instagram, posting a series of pictures and clips of himself holding a steel tiffin box while sitting in his car. In the caption, he wrote, “Plastic tiffin boxes? Not anymore! I’ve made the switch to steel tiffin boxes, and here’s why you should too…”

He went on to highlight the benefits of steel tiffin boxes:

Healthier Choice : No harmful chemicals leaching into your food.

: No harmful chemicals leaching into your food. Keeps Food Fresh : Steel maintains the taste and quality better than plastic.

: Steel maintains the taste and quality better than plastic. Eco-Friendly: 100% recyclable and better for the planet.

Gurmeet emphasized that switching to steel is a small step toward a healthier lifestyle and a more sustainable future. He encouraged his followers to make the change as well, saying, “Let’s make this change together—your health and the environment will thank you!”

The actor is known for his dedication to fitness and often shares glimpses of his workout routines and meals. Earlier in 2024, he revealed that he hadn’t consumed a samosa in 14 years. Gurmeet also shed 10 kilos for his role in the second season of the series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. To get into character, he followed a strict diet and incorporated daily sprints into his routine.

Speaking about his transformation, Gurmeet shared, “I attended multiple acting workshops, cut my long hair short, and followed a strict diet to get lean. To achieve the desired look, I went to Bandra daily for sprinting, eventually losing 10kg.”

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a romantic crime thriller series on Netflix, created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The show stars Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh alongside Gurmeet. Season 2 of the series dropped on November 22, 2024, on Netflix.

Gurmeet rose to fame for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the 2009 television series Ramayan, opposite Debina Bonnerjee as Sita. He has since appeared in popular shows like Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivah, and Nach Baliye 6. Gurmeet’s Bollywood debut came in 2015 with the psychological thriller Khamoshiyan, where he played the character of Jaidev.