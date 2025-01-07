ECB Rejects Calls for Boycott of Afghanistan CT Game Over Women’s Rights Violations

New Delhi: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reportedly rejected calls to boycott England’s upcoming match against Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy over concerns regarding the treatment of women under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

England is scheduled to face Afghanistan on February 26 in the Champions Trophy, but more than 160 politicians have written to the ECB, urging them to consider a boycott of the match.

The letter, written by Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi to ECB chief executive Richard Gould, stated, “We strongly urge the England men’s team players and officials to speak out against the horrific treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban. We also urge the ECB to consider a boycott of the upcoming match against Afghanistan… to send a clear signal that such grotesque abuses will not be tolerated.”

The letter continued, “We must stand against sex apartheid, and we implore the ECB to deliver a firm message of solidarity and hope to Afghan women and girls that their suffering has not been overlooked.”

In response, Richard Gould expressed the ECB’s strong condemnation of the treatment of women and girls under the Taliban regime but suggested a coordinated, ICC-wide approach would be more effective than acting alone. He said, “ECB strongly condemns the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime,” adding that the ECB would continue advocating for international measures to support Afghan women.

Gould emphasized that the ECB does not schedule bilateral matches against Afghanistan, in line with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) commitment to the growth and development of women’s cricket. The ECB, he stated, will continue to engage with the UK Government, the ICC, and other international stakeholders to explore meaningful change.

Following the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, female participation in sports has been effectively banned in Afghanistan.

While Australia has previously withdrawn from several men’s series against Afghanistan due to the Taliban’s restrictions on women, the two teams still faced each other in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup.