Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor Recreate ‘Loveyapa Hogaya’ Hookstep with a Special Appearance by ‘Papa’ Boney Kapoor

In a fun twist, Bollywood sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor recreated the hookstep of the song "Loveyapa Hogaya" from the upcoming film Loveyapa, with a hilarious cameo by their father, Boney Kapoor.

Mumbai: In a fun twist, Bollywood sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor recreated the hookstep of the song “Loveyapa Hogaya” from the upcoming film Loveyapa, with a hilarious cameo by their father, Boney Kapoor.

Khushi shared the playful reel on Instagram, where the sisters can be seen performing the song’s hookstep, originally picturized on Junaid Khan and Janhvi’s sister. Boney Kapoor makes a special, comical appearance in the background.

Khushi captioned the post, “Nikla tha love karne par papa aagaya #Loveyapa.”

Their half-brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, commented on the post, saying, “Best alaap ever!!” While actor Varun Dhawan joined in with laughing emojis in the comments section.

The song Loveyapa was unveiled on January 3, and features Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who will be seen romancing Khushi Kapoor in the film.

Touted as “A Love Anthem for the Youth,” the song is a lively mix of beats and relatable lyrics, featuring the leads Junaid and Khushi. Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Swati Verma.

The film’s plot revolves around a young couple whose relationship takes a dramatic turn after they exchange their mobile phones and uncover some harsh truths about each other.

Jointly produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, Loveyapa is scheduled for theatrical release on February 7 this year. The film will mark Junaid Khan’s theatrical debut.

Junaid’s debut drama, Maharaj, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari, premiered on Netflix. Meanwhile, Khushi’s project The Archies did not make a significant impact on audiences.

