Raj Kundra on Headlining Three Punjabi Films: “Wanted to Do Something Entertaining for My Community”

Mumbai: Businessman Raj Kundra, who made his acting debut with Undertrial (UT69), has reportedly signed a three-film deal with DB Digitainment and will be headlining Punjabi films.

Kundra shared that his decision to pursue these films was driven by a desire to create something truly entertaining for his Punjabi community. The films, led by Raj Kundra, will cover a range of family genres, including intense drama, action, and light-hearted comedy.

When asked about the films, Raj Kundra said, “Yes, something exciting is brewing. I wanted to do something truly entertaining for my Punjabi community. I can’t reveal much just yet, but I promise it’s going to be worth the wait.”

Details about the films remain under wraps, but sources suggest that the first of the three projects will be announced on the auspicious occasion of Lohri on January 13.

Last month, Raj and his actress wife Shilpa Shetty celebrated Christmas with a strong Punjabi spirit. He shared a fun moment of himself performing Bhangra in the chilly temperatures, showcasing his vibrant spirit and love for tradition.

Raj posted a video on Instagram featuring himself, Shilpa, and their kids enjoying the festive Christmas time with Santa Claus. In the caption, he wrote, “Born into a Punjabi family, Christmas has always been a beautiful blend of traditions—laughter, love, and togetherness at its core. This year was no different, from Bhangra in -13°C to meeting Santa with the family. You can take us out from Punjab, but you’ll never take the Punjabi out of us haha Merry Christmas ji #GratefulHeart #PunjabiSoul #FamilyFirst #ChristmasVibes.”

Raj and Shilpa have been married since 2009 and have two children: a son, Viaan, born in 2012, and a daughter, Samiksha, born through surrogacy in 2020.