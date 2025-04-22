Aamir Khan Confirms Mahabharata Adaptation: Epic Film Project to Begin This Year

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has officially confirmed that his long-dreamed adaptation of the Mahabharata is finally taking shape. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor-producer revealed that work on the epic saga will begin this year, marking what could be one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema history.

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project: Mahabharata Set to Enter Pre-Production

Calling it “one of my biggest ambitions,” Aamir Khan stated that the writing process alone may take years, but the groundwork is already being laid. While he did not disclose whether he will act in the film himself, Khan emphasized that his primary role for now is producing the multi-part epic. “Casting will be based entirely on who is most appropriate for the parts,” he added, hinting at a carefully curated ensemble.

Mahabharata Could Feature Multiple Directors, Lord of the Rings-Style Filming

Given the massive scale of the Mahabharata, Aamir is considering a multi-director approach, similar to how The Lord of the Rings trilogy was filmed. “It’s too early to say, but we might need multiple directors. If we shoot it all together, it could shorten the timeline significantly,” Aamir explained. This strategy would allow the complex storyline to be brought to life efficiently across multiple production units.

A 1,000-Crore Vision Years in the Making

Speculation about Aamir’s Mahabharata began as early as 2018, with reports suggesting a whopping ₹1,000+ crore budget. Although Aamir did not confirm the budget this time, his commitment is clear. In fact, he previously stepped away from another big-ticket project to fully dedicate himself to this one.

During the promotion of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, Aamir had expressed hesitation about taking on the mythological epic. “Mahabharata is not just a film — it is a yagya. And I was not ready for that responsibility,” he said. But now, he seems ready to embrace it.

What’s Next for Aamir Khan? ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Coming in 2025

While the Mahabharata adaptation gears up, Aamir is also returning to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, scheduled for release in summer 2025. He teased his role in the upcoming film as “rude and politically incorrect,” a sharp departure from his earlier emotional characters.