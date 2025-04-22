Priyanka Chopra to Make History with Inaugural Global Vanguard Award

Mumbai: Global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to make history as the first-ever recipient of the Global Vanguard Award, presented by Gold House at the prestigious fourth annual Gold Gala. The event will take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the iconic Music Center in Los Angeles.

Chopra is being recognized for her groundbreaking 25-year career that has seamlessly bridged Asian Pacific and Western cultures, spanning award-winning performances in both Hindi cinema and Hollywood. Her influence also extends into philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and the elevation of underrepresented voices, earning her a place on both Time 100 and Forbes’ “Most Powerful Women” lists.

What Is the Gold Gala and Global Vanguard Award?

The Gold Gala is widely regarded as the premier celebration of Asian Pacific excellence, showcasing influential leaders and changemakers across industries. Hosted by Gold House, the 2025 event will spotlight the A100 List, honoring the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific figures of the year. The full list will be unveiled on May 1, 2025.

The Global Vanguard Award is a newly established accolade that honors individuals making a transformational global impact. Priyanka Chopra’s selection marks a historic milestone as she becomes its inaugural recipient.

Star-Studded Gold Gala Lineup for 2025

This year’s Gold Gala will feature over 600 high-profile guests and an impressive lineup of honorees and performers, including:

Jon M. Chu (Director)

(Director) Laufey (Musician) – Performing her upcoming single Silver Lining

(Musician) – Performing her upcoming single Silver Lining Min Jin Lee (Author)

(Author) Prabal Gurung (Designer)

(Designer) Tsunekazu Ishihara (CEO of Pokémon), accompanied by Pikachu

(CEO of Pokémon), accompanied by Ang Lee (Oscar-winning Director)

(Oscar-winning Director) Anderson .Paak (Musician)

(Musician) Megan Thee Stallion , who will receive the One House Award

, who will receive the Cast and creators of Moana 2

Olympians Suni Lee, Chuck Aoki, and Lee Kiefer

Theme, Food, and Cultural Highlights

The theme of the evening, “First Light,” will celebrate resilience, representation, and trailblazing success. A Filipino-inspired dinner curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Lord Maynard Llera of Kuya Lord will be featured, in partnership with OpenTable.

Megan Thee Stallion to Receive One House Award

Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion will also be honored with the One House Award for her contributions to multicultural excellence through her celebration of Asian Pacific culture in music, fashion, and anime.