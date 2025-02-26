AAP Raises Concern Over Punjab Industry Losses Due to Haryana-Punjab Border Highway Closure

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday highlighted the significant losses faced by Punjab’s industry and trade due to the ongoing closure of the Haryana-Punjab border highway.

Economic Impact on Punjab’s Industry and Trade

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg expressed concerns over the growing economic hardships faced by Punjab’s traders and business community, who have been severely impacted by the border closure. Garg accused the BJP-led central government of not only attempting to “destroy farmers” but also undermining the state’s economy.

Garg stated that several representatives of Punjab’s business sector had met with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging the government to take immediate action to reopen the highway. The continued closure of this crucial route has caused substantial disruptions in the state’s commerce and trade, severely affecting the local industry.

BJP’s Inaction Blamed for Deepening Crisis

The closure of the highway is a result of prolonged protests by farmers at the border, which have been ongoing for over a year. Garg criticized the BJP government at the Centre for failing to address the farmers’ demands, further exacerbating the situation. He claimed that the central government’s lack of action is a deliberate attempt to weaken the farmers’ movement and create division among the people of Punjab.

AAP Appeals for Collective Resolution

Neel Garg appealed to farmer unions and political parties to collaborate and find a solution that addresses both the farmers’ concerns and the economic needs of the state. He stressed the importance of ensuring that the ongoing movement does not continue to harm Punjab’s traders and industrialists. Garg warned that if Punjab’s industry suffers, it could lead to massive unemployment and a significant reduction in government revenue, which is largely derived from the state’s industrial and trade activities.

Government Revenue and Development at Risk

He further emphasized that Punjab’s development and public welfare are heavily dependent on the revenue generated from its thriving industries. If industries face a downturn, it could have devastating effects on the state’s economy. Garg urged the Haryana government to remove barricades blocking the highway, allowing the free movement of goods and vehicles necessary for industry and trade.

Central Government Must Honour MSP Promise

In addition, Garg appealed to the central government to urgently resolve the farmers’ ongoing demands. He reminded the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to provide a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) following the repeal of the controversial farm laws. Garg urged the central government to fulfill this commitment to restore peace and stability to Punjab’s agricultural sector.

The AAP spokesperson also praised the Punjab government for its decision to reject the draft of the Central Government’s Agriculture Marketing Policy in the Punjab Assembly, calling it a step in the right direction to protect the interests of the state’s farmers and traders.

