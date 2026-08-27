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Action Against Minister Konda Surekha Likely After September 2, Final Decision Awaited

The Congress leadership is likely to take a decision on possible disciplinary action against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha after September 2, following the return of senior party leader and AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal from his overseas visit.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana27 August 2026 - 14:47
Action Against Minister Konda Surekha Likely After September 2, Final Decision Awaited
Action Against Minister Konda Surekha Likely After September 2, Final Decision Awaited

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Hyderabad: The Congress leadership is likely to take a decision on possible disciplinary action against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha after September 2, following the return of senior party leader and AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal from his overseas visit.

Sources indicated that the final decision in the matter is expected to be taken only after Venugopal reaches Delhi on September 2. The party leadership is likely to discuss the recommendations made by the disciplinary committee before deciding on the next course of action.

Meanwhile, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has reportedly declined to intervene or act as a mediator in the Konda Surekha issue. Bhatti is said to be reluctant to get involved in the matter.

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Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has already made it clear that the decision of the disciplinary committee would be considered final in the issue.

With the Congress leadership awaiting K.C. Venugopal’s return, the matter is expected to gain further clarity after September 2, when discussions on the disciplinary committee’s recommendations are likely to take place.

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Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana27 August 2026 - 14:47
Photo of Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana

Senior Journalist – Social & Political Affairs!Fouzia Farhana is a Senior Journalist at Munsif News 24x7, covering social and political affairs.With extensive experience in journalism, she reports on governance, public policy, and social issues affecting communities.She contributes analytical reporting and in-depth stories to Munsif News 24x7.
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