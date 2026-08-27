Action Against Minister Konda Surekha Likely After September 2, Final Decision Awaited

Hyderabad: The Congress leadership is likely to take a decision on possible disciplinary action against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha after September 2, following the return of senior party leader and AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal from his overseas visit.

Sources indicated that the final decision in the matter is expected to be taken only after Venugopal reaches Delhi on September 2. The party leadership is likely to discuss the recommendations made by the disciplinary committee before deciding on the next course of action.

Meanwhile, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has reportedly declined to intervene or act as a mediator in the Konda Surekha issue. Bhatti is said to be reluctant to get involved in the matter.

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Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has already made it clear that the decision of the disciplinary committee would be considered final in the issue.

With the Congress leadership awaiting K.C. Venugopal’s return, the matter is expected to gain further clarity after September 2, when discussions on the disciplinary committee’s recommendations are likely to take place.