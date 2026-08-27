Nepal floods: Helpline opened at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has activated a helpline and coordination centre at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to provide necessary assistance to residents of the state who may be stranded or affected in flood-hit Nepal.

In view of the prevailing flood situation in Nepal, the state government activated the helpline on the instructions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

“The state government is closely monitoring the situation and Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, has been directed to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu and other concerned authorities, as may be required, for facilitating necessary assistance to Telangana residents,” the statement mentioned.

Telangana Bhavan officials said that the family members who are unable to establish contact with their relatives, pilgrims or tourists from Telangana presently in Nepal may contact the helpline and furnish available particulars, including the name of the person, passport details, mobile number, present or last known location in Nepal, travel/tour operator details and contact details of family members, to facilitate coordination with the concerned authorities.

The government was maintaining continuous liaison with the concerned authorities and monitoring developments closely. Necessary assistance will be extended to Telangana residents requiring support, and cases brought to the notice of the helpline will be taken up with the appropriate authorities on priority, the officials said.

Telangana Bhavan officials said further updates will be issued based on information received from the concerned authorities.

Helpline – Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi.

Vandhana, PS to Resident Commissioner and Liaison Head. Mobile: 9871999044

Ch. Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer. Mobile: 9949351270

G. Rakshit Naik, Liaison Officer. Mobile: 9618597969

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government is also gathering information to determine if any residents/pilgrims from the state are stranded in the disaster zone.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to identify state residents stranded in the Nepal floods and take measures to move them to safety.

Officials said that the state government is coordinating with the Central government.

A control room has been set up at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi. The phone numbers of the control room are 011-23384016, 011-23387089; WhatsApp: 9059824101

The Chief Minister has directed that assistance be provided to affected pilgrims through continuous monitoring by the Real-Time Governance (RTG) wing.