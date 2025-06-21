ABS and Two Helmets Now Compulsory in India for ALL Two Wheelers from Jan 2026 | Popular Bikes with ABS System Under ₹1.5 Lakh

New Delhi, June 21, 2025 – In a landmark move to curb road fatalities, India’s Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has mandated Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) and two BIS-certified helmets for every new two-wheeler sold in the country starting January 1, 2026. This sweeping reform extends ABS requirements to all motorcycles and scooters – including entry-level models under 125cc – fundamentally transforming safety standards for India’s dominant mode of transport.

Understanding the Mandatory ABS Rule

The new directive marks a pivotal shift from existing regulations. Here’s a clear breakdown of what’s changing:

Current Rule (Until Dec 31, 2025): ABS is mandatory only for two-wheelers with an engine capacity above 125cc . Vehicles with engines of 125cc or less are required to have a Combi-Braking System (CBS).

ABS is mandatory only for two-wheelers with an engine capacity . Vehicles with engines of 125cc or less are required to have a Combi-Braking System (CBS). New Rule (From Jan 1, 2026): ABS will be compulsory for ALL new two-wheelers manufactured after this date, including scooters and motorcycles with engines under 125cc.

This mandate applies exclusively to vehicles manufactured from January 2026 onwards. Existing two-wheelers already on the road are not required to be retrofitted with ABS.

What is an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)?

ABS is a critical safety technology designed to prevent a vehicle’s wheels from locking up during sudden or hard braking. By preventing skidding, it allows the rider to maintain steering control and significantly reduces stopping distances, especially on slippery or uneven surfaces.

The system functions through a few core components:

Wheel Speed Sensors: These constantly monitor the rotational speed of the front and rear wheels.

These constantly monitor the rotational speed of the front and rear wheels. Electronic Control Unit (ECU): The “brain” of the system, which processes data from the sensors.

The “brain” of the system, which processes data from the sensors. Hydraulic Modulators: These units control the brake pressure.

When a rider brakes hard, the sensors detect if a wheel is about to lock. The ECU instantly signals the hydraulic modulator to rapidly apply and release the brakes—a process known as modulation. This happens in milliseconds, ensuring the wheels keep rotating just enough to maintain traction with the road, providing maximum braking force without losing control.

Types of ABS Systems

Single-Channel ABS: This system operates only on the front wheel, where a majority of the braking force is applied. It is a cost-effective solution, typically adding ₹7,000 to ₹10,000 to a vehicle’s cost.

This system operates only on the front wheel, where a majority of the braking force is applied. It is a cost-effective solution, typically adding to a vehicle’s cost. Dual-Channel ABS: This more advanced system monitors and controls both the front and rear wheels independently. It offers superior stability and shorter stopping distances, making it the safer option. It costs approximately ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 to implement.

The Compulsory Two-Helmet Provision

Alongside the electronic safety upgrade, the new regulations address the critical issue of head protection. Starting in 2026, all dealerships must provide two helmets that meet the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification with every new two-wheeler purchase.

This policy aims to ensure both the rider and the pillion passenger have access to certified, safe headgear from the moment of purchase. It formalizes and upgrades the current practice, where often only a single helmet is provided, and sometimes even waived by the customer.

Quality Assurance: The helmets provided must be BIS-certified and will be sourced from established manufacturers like Steelbird, Studds, and Vega. This move is expected to eliminate the distribution of substandard or counterfeit helmets.

The helmets provided must be BIS-certified and will be sourced from established manufacturers like Steelbird, Studds, and Vega. This move is expected to eliminate the distribution of substandard or counterfeit helmets. Nationwide Impact: It is estimated that this initiative will introduce nearly 4 crore (40 million) new BIS-certified helmets onto Indian roads annually.

Impact on Pricing and the Two-Wheeler Market

The integration of these mandatory safety features will inevitably affect the cost of new two-wheelers, particularly in the highly price-sensitive entry-level segment.

Industry estimates suggest that commuter motorcycles and scooters (under 125cc) will see a price increase ranging from ₹8,000 to ₹12,000. This hike is a combination of the cost of the ABS unit (₹7,000-₹10,000) and the two certified helmets (₹1,000-₹2,000).

This is a significant development for the Indian market, where two-wheelers under 125cc account for approximately 78% of all sales, representing over 1.5 crore units annually. All major manufacturers, including Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, and Suzuki, will need to re-engineer their entire product lines to comply with the new standards.

Can You Install ABS on Your Old Bike?

A common question among existing bike owners is whether they can retrofit ABS on their vehicles. The answer is no.

ABS is a complex system that must be integrated into the vehicle’s braking and electronic architecture during the manufacturing process. It requires precise calibration, safety testing, and certification that can only be performed at the factory level. Self-installation is not possible or permissible.

Dual-Channel ABS Bikes List

Premium Dual-Channel ABS Motorcycles

Current motorcycles available with dual-channel ABS include:

Model Price Range Engine TVS Apache RTR 200 4V ₹1.45-1.55 Lakh 199cc Bajaj Pulsar NS200 ₹1.35-1.45 Lakh 199cc Yamaha MT-15 V2 ₹1.70-1.74 Lakh 155cc TVS Apache RTR 310 ₹2.65 Lakh 312cc Bajaj Pulsar N250/F250 ₹1.45-1.55 Lakh 249cc

Affordable Dual-Channel Options

Recent additions to the dual-channel ABS segment include:

Bajaj Pulsar N160 : ₹1.32 Lakh

: ₹1.32 Lakh Bajaj Pulsar NS160 : ₹1.37 Lakh

: ₹1.37 Lakh TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Starting at ₹1.45 Lakh

Bikes with ABS Under ₹1 Lakh

Single-Channel ABS Options

Most bikes under ₹1 lakh currently feature single-channel ABS. Popular models include:

Model Price (Ex-showroom) ABS Type Hero Xtreme 125R ₹96,425-98,234 Optional ABS Honda SP 125 ₹92,678-92,734 CBS (ABS from 2026) TVS Raider 125 ₹87,010-89,366 CBS (ABS from 2026) Bajaj Pulsar 125 ₹85,549-90,000 No ABS currently

Important Note

Most bikes under ₹1 lakh currently use Combi Braking System (CBS) rather than ABS. However, from January 2026, all these models will be required to include ABS as standard equipment.

Bikes with ABS Under ₹1.5 Lakh

Current ABS-Equipped Models

Motorcycles under ₹1.5 lakh with ABS include:

Model Price Range ABS Type Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ₹1.50-1.82 Lakh Single-channel Yamaha FZ-S FI V3 ₹1.35 Lakh Single-channel TVS Apache RTR 160 2V ₹1.26 Lakh Single-channel Honda SP160 ₹1.22 Lakh Single-channel Honda Unicorn ₹1.20 Lakh Single-channel

Performance Options

Higher-end models under ₹1.5 lakh with advanced ABS:

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V : Dual-channel ABS, ₹1.45-1.55 Lakh

: Dual-channel ABS, ₹1.45-1.55 Lakh Honda Hornet 2.0 : Single-channel ABS, ₹1.30-1.40 Lakh

: Single-channel ABS, ₹1.30-1.40 Lakh Bajaj Avenger Street 160: Single-channel ABS, ₹1.20-1.30 Lakh

125cc Bikes with ABS in India

Current 125cc Models with ABS Options

Model Price Range ABS Availability Power Hero Xtreme 125R ₹96,425-1.02 Lakh Optional ABS variant 11.55 PS KTM 125 Duke ₹1.76 Lakh Single-channel ABS 14.75 bhp KTM RC 125 ₹1.89 Lakh Single-channel ABS 14.75 bhp Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 ₹1.05 Lakh Single-channel ABS 12 bhp

Popular 125cc Models (ABS from 2026)

Leading 125cc motorcycles that will get mandatory ABS from January 2026:

Model Current Price Current Mileage Expected ABS Impact Hero Super Splendor ₹77,500 65 kmpl +₹6,000-10,000 Honda CB Shine ₹77,400 65 kmpl +₹6,000-10,000 Honda SP 125 ₹82,500-92,678 63-65 kmpl +₹6,000-10,000 TVS Raider 125 ₹85,200-87,010 56-60 kmpl +₹6,000-10,000 Bajaj Pulsar 125 ₹85,549-90,000 51-55 kmpl +₹6,000-10,000

Why This Rule is a Game-Changer for India

The government’s decision is firmly rooted in India’s grim road safety statistics. In 2022, two-wheelers were involved in accidents that resulted in over 74,000 deaths, accounting for 44.5% of all road fatalities.

Global studies have repeatedly shown the life-saving potential of ABS technology, indicating that it can reduce motorcycle accidents by 33% to 45%.

The expected benefits of this comprehensive reform are clear:

Reduced Fatalities: Preventing wheel lock-up, a common cause of severe accidents.

Preventing wheel lock-up, a common cause of severe accidents. Enhanced Rider Control: Allowing riders to steer and avoid obstacles during emergency braking.

Allowing riders to steer and avoid obstacles during emergency braking. Improved Braking Performance: Ensuring shorter and more stable stopping on all road conditions.

Ensuring shorter and more stable stopping on all road conditions. Increased Helmet Compliance: Tackling the issue of head injuries for both rider and pillion.

This forward-looking policy aligns India’s two-wheeler safety standards more closely with those in developed markets and represents a monumental step toward creating safer roads for everyone.