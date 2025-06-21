HSRP Number Plate Last Date Extended: Apply for HSRP Number Plate in Telangana and Other States

Millions of vehicle owners across India have received more breathing space as Maharashtra and Telangana joined several states in extending deadlines for mandatory High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) installation. Designed to combat theft and fraud, these tamper-proof plates are now compulsory nationwide for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.

Also Read: ABS and Two Helmets Now Compulsory in India for ALL Two Wheelers from Jan 2026 | Popular Bikes with ABS System Under ₹1.5 Lakh

State-Wise Deadlines and Major Challenges

Several states have pushed their deadlines, but systemic challenges remain.

Maharashtra

The state government has extended the deadline for HSRP installation for the third time to June 30, 2025. Despite this extension, vehicle owners are facing immense difficulty in securing appointments, with official websites showing booking slots are full until September 2025 in major cities like Nagpur.

Current Deadline: June 30, 2025.

June 30, 2025. Compliance Status: The state is struggling with extremely low compliance. For example, in the Nagpur district, only 4.84% of the 22.34 lakh eligible vehicles have been fitted with HSRP.

The state is struggling with extremely low compliance. For example, in the Nagpur district, only 4.84% of the 22.34 lakh eligible vehicles have been fitted with HSRP. Major Hurdle: A massive gap between the number of vehicles needing HSRP and the capacity of installation centers is causing long waiting periods.

Telangana

The Telangana government has set a firm deadline of September 30, 2025, for the mandatory affixation of HSRPs. The state has warned of strict legal action against non-compliant vehicles after this date.

Current Deadline: September 30, 2025.

September 30, 2025. Enforcement: Post-deadline, authorities will deny services like insurance renewals and pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates to vehicles without HSRP.

Karnataka

After extending the deadline multiple times, the Karnataka government’s most recent cutoff was March 31, 2025. The state has seen only partial success, with compliance rates remaining below desired levels.

Last Known Deadline: March 31, 2025.

March 31, 2025. Penalties: Failure to comply invites a fine of ₹500 for a first-time offense, which increases to ₹1,000 for subsequent violations.

What is an HSRP and Why is it Mandatory?

A High Security Registration Plate is an aluminum, tamper-proof plate with several security features designed to make it unique and difficult to counterfeit.

Key Security Features: A chromium-based hologram of the Ashoka Chakra. A unique 10-digit permanent identification number etched with a laser . An inscription of “IND” . Snap-locks that, once fastened, cannot be removed without breaking the lock, preventing easy replacement.



These features help law enforcement agencies easily identify stolen vehicles and prevent the use of fake number plates in criminal activities.

How to Apply for an HSRP Number Plate Online

The process for booking your HSRP has been streamlined through online portals. Vehicle owners can apply via the official Book My HSRP portal or through the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) website.

Step-by-Step Guide for Booking on ‘Book My HSRP’

Visit the Website: Go to www.bookmyhsrp.com. Select Plate Type: Choose the option for “High Security Registration Plate with Colour Sticker.” Enter Vehicle Details: Fill in your state, vehicle registration number, chassis number, and engine number accurately. Choose a Location: Select a convenient authorized fitment center near you. Book an Appointment: Pick an available date and time slot for the installation. Complete Payment: Review your details and pay the required fee online. Get Confirmation: Download the payment receipt. You must present this at the fitment center on your scheduled appointment day.

SIAM Portal Process

Alternatively, you can apply through the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) portal (www.siam.in):

Visit the SIAM website and click on “Book HSRP”. Enter your personal details, vehicle registration number, state, and district. Select your vehicle type and manufacturer. You will be redirected to the authorized vendor’s application for processing your order. Complete the payment and schedule installation.

HSRP Price List: How Much Does it Cost?

The price for HSRP varies based on the state and the type of vehicle. The cost generally includes the plates and the fitment charges.

Two-Wheelers: ₹400 – ₹600

₹400 – ₹600 Three-Wheelers: ₹500 – ₹600

₹500 – ₹600 Four-Wheelers (Cars/LMVs): ₹745 – ₹1,100

State-Specific Prices (Inclusive of GST):

In Maharashtra, approximate rates are ₹531 for two-wheelers, ₹590 for three-wheelers, and ₹879 for four-wheelers.

approximate rates are ₹531 for two-wheelers, ₹590 for three-wheelers, and ₹879 for four-wheelers. A mandatory color-coded sticker , which indicates the vehicle’s fuel type (e.g., blue for petrol, orange for diesel), costs around ₹100.

, which indicates the vehicle’s fuel type (e.g., blue for petrol, orange for diesel), costs around ₹100. Home installation is available in some areas for an additional charge of ₹125-₹250.

HSRP for Old Vehicles

Applicability and Requirements

HSRP is mandatory for all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. Vehicles registered after this date already come with factory-fitted HSRPs. For old vehicles:

All vehicle types are covered: two-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial, and private vehicles.

The original vehicle registration certificate and other ownership documents are required for verification.

The process involves replacing the existing number plates with HSRPs that conform to the new standards.

Application Process for Old Vehicles

The process for obtaining HSRP for old vehicles involves:

Online registration through authorized vendors or state transport department portals. Providing vehicle details including registration number, chassis number, and engine number. Selecting an installation location and date. Making the payment online as per the vehicle type. Visiting the selected center at the scheduled time for HSRP installation.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Vehicle owners who fail to meet the HSRP deadline will face strict penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Fines: Monetary fines can range from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 , depending on the state’s enforcement rules.

Monetary fines can range from , depending on the state’s enforcement rules. Denial of Services: Transport-related services such as ownership transfer, fitness certificate renewal, and address changes may be blocked for non-compliant vehicles.

Given the extended deadlines and the simultaneous rush for appointments, all vehicle owners are advised to apply for their HSRP immediately to avoid last-minute complications and ensure they are compliant with the law.

Finding HSRP Centers Near You

To find HSRP installation centers near your location:

Online Portal Search: Both the Book My HSRP and SIAM portals allow you to search for nearby centers by entering your PIN code or selecting your city/district. Authorized Dealer Network: Vehicle manufacturers’ authorized dealerships often serve as HSRP fitment centers. RTO Offices: Regional Transport Offices can provide information about authorized HSRP centers in your area.

State-Specific Center Information

Telangana : The state has established a network of authorized centers for HSRP installation. Vehicle owners can check the availability of centers through the official Telangana transport department website.

: The state has established a network of authorized centers for HSRP installation. Vehicle owners can check the availability of centers through the official Telangana transport department website. Maharashtra : The state has appointed three vendors across different zones for HSRP installation. However, there have been reports of regional discrepancies, with some centers being fully booked until September 2025.

: The state has appointed three vendors across different zones for HSRP installation. However, there have been reports of regional discrepancies, with some centers being fully booked until September 2025. Karnataka: Multiple centers are available across districts, with Bengaluru having the highest number of installations (24 lakh vehicles).

While the deadlines have been extended multiple times to accommodate the large number of vehicles requiring compliance, vehicle owners are advised to complete the HSRP installation process as soon as possible to avoid penalties and legal complications.

As of June 21, 2025, the key deadlines to remember are August 15, 2025, for Maharashtra, September 30, 2025, for Telangana, and March 31, 2025, for Karnataka (though further extensions are likely). The process has been streamlined through online portals, making it relatively convenient for vehicle owners to apply for and schedule HSRP installation.