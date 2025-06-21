India Mandates Birth Certificates for Passports: New Rules for Children Born After October 2023

New Delhi, June 21, 2025 – India has implemented a major change in passport application rules, making birth certificates the only accepted proof of date of birth for individuals born on or after October 1, 2023. This move aims to streamline documentation and enhance authenticity in passport issuance.

Key Changes Under New Passport Rules

Mandatory Birth Certificates: For children born on or after October 1, 2023, a birth certificate is now the sole valid proof of date of birth for passport applications.

Previous Rules Remain: Individuals born before October 1, 2023, can still use existing documents like school certificates, PAN cards, Aadhaar, voter IDs, or driving licenses.

Legal Basis: The change is enforced under the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2025, aligning with the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023. This Act positions the birth certificate as the primary document for proving birth details across various government services.

How to Apply for a Birth Certificate in India

Getting a birth certificate is now crucial for future passport applications. Here’s how to apply:

Online Application

Register/Login: Visit the official CRSORGI portal and create an account or log in. Download Form: Get the birth registration form (often provided by hospitals for institutional births). Fill Details: Complete the form accurately within 21 days of birth to avoid delays and fees. Submit In-Person: Submit the form to the local Registrar’s office (Municipal Corporation in urban areas, Gram Panchayat in rural areas). Cannot be sent by post. Verification & Issuance: After verification, the certificate is issued electronically or for collection.

Offline Application

Visit Office: Go to your local Municipal Corporation (city) or Gram Panchayat (village) office. Get Form: Collect the birth registration form. Complete & Submit: Fill the form and submit with required documents. Pay Fee: Pay applicable fees at the counter. Collect Certificate: Receive the certificate typically within 7-15 days.

Documents Required

Hospital Births: Hospital discharge summary/birth record, parents’ ID proofs (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID), parent’s address proof.

Hospital discharge summary/birth record, parents’ ID proofs (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID), parent’s address proof. Home Births: Notarized affidavit confirming birth, parents’ ID proofs, address proof for the place of birth.

Fees & Processing Time

Registration Period Typical Fee Range State Examples (Late Fees) Within 21 days Free (Most States) Tamil Nadu: Free 21 to 30 days ₹10 – ₹100 Telangana: ₹35 + ₹5/year delay 30 days to 1 year ₹100 – ₹200 Maharashtra: ₹200 – ₹1,000 More than 1 year ₹500 – ₹1,000 Karnataka: ₹100 – ₹500

Processing: 7-15 working days for timely applications. Delayed applications take 15-20 days or more.

Critical Considerations for Parents

21-Day Deadline: Register the birth within 21 days to avoid fees and complex procedures. After one year, a Magistrate’s order is required.

Register the birth to avoid fees and complex procedures. After one year, a Magistrate’s order is required. Adding Child’s Name: You can get the certificate without the name initially. Add the name within 12 months free of charge online or offline via the Registrar.

You can get the certificate without the name initially. Add the name free of charge online or offline via the Registrar. Making Corrections: Errors (names, parents’ details) can be corrected by applying to the Registrar with an affidavit, supporting documents, and paying a state-specific fee.

Why This Matters Now

Beyond passports, the birth certificate is becoming the universal proof of birth for:

School and college admissions

Voter ID registration

Marriage registration

Government jobs

Driving license applications

Aadhaar enrollment

This policy streamlines passport issuance, reduces fraudulent applications, and integrates with India’s broader digital governance framework. Parents of children born after October 2023 should prioritize birth registration to avoid future delays in passport applications or accessing essential services.