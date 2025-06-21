Telangana Weather Update July 2: Hyderabad on High Alert; “Dramatic” Weather Shift to Bring Heavy Rains, Flood Risk
Hyderabad faces a major weather shift in early July 2025, with forecasts predicting a dramatic humidity spike and heavy rains. Get the latest on potential flooding in over 140 areas and official alerts.
Hyderabad, June 21, 2025 – Hyderabad faces a dramatic weather shift by early July, with humidity levels projected to nearly double and heavy rainfall raising flood risks across the city. Current humidity of 46% will surge to 83% by July 2, accompanied by rainfall intensifying from light showers to 0.44 inches daily.
Humidity to Nearly Double, Heavy Downpour Expected
Weather models show a sharp and sudden change in conditions. The key projections are:
- Humidity Spike: Current humidity levels of around 46% are forecast to surge to as high as 83% by July 2.
- Intense Rainfall: The same period will see heavy rainfall, with up to 0.44 inches expected in a single day, marking a substantial increase from the light showers experienced in late June.
Flood Risk High in Over 140 City Areas
The projected downpour raises serious concerns about flooding, particularly in vulnerable parts of the city. Officials have identified 141 flood-prone localities that could be severely affected by the upcoming rains.
- Low-lying areas near the Musi River, such as Dar-ul-shifa, Afzal Nagar, and Bholakpur.
- Neighborhoods around Hussainsagar Lake.
- Amberpet and areas surrounding Charminar.
- Western suburbs including Lingampally, Chandanagar, and Gachibowli.
- Santoshnagar, which has already experienced flooding in recent weeks.
GHMC Ramps Up Monsoon Preparedness
In response to the forecast, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is accelerating its monsoon preparedness efforts. Top officials have inspected known flood-prone areas, directing teams to implement both temporary and permanent flood-control measures.
- Clearing Drains: Deploying advanced technology to clear debris from stormwater drains and culverts to ensure the free flow of water.
- Zonal Committees: Forming special committees at the zonal level to address area-specific flood concerns and establish clear accountability.
- Continuous Monitoring: Officials are closely monitoring the weather updates to coordinate a swift response if flooding occurs.
Why the Sudden Shift?
- Early Southwest Monsoon arrival in Telangana (late May).
- 32% excess rainfall already recorded this season.
- Urbanization reducing natural drainage, amplifying flood risks.
Safety Advisory for Residents
Given the forecast, residents, especially those in identified low-lying areas, are advised to take the following precautions:
- Stay Informed: Monitor official weather updates regularly.
- Avoid Travel: Limit outdoor activities and travel during periods of heavy rain, especially around July 2-3.
- Be Cautious: Stay away from electric poles and isolated trees during thunderstorms. Drive slowly, as roads will be slippery and prone to waterlogging.
- Prepare an Emergency Kit: Keep essential supplies, including food, water, and first aid, ready. Those in high-risk zones should have an evacuation plan.