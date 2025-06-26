ACB Raids 18 RTA Offices Across Telangana Over Agent Nexus

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on corruption and alleged agent malpractices, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday launched surprise inspections at 18 Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices across the state, including three in Hyderabad.

Raids Target Agent-RTA Staff Nexus

The inspections come in response to an increasing number of public complaints about illegal practices involving agents operating in RTA offices. The ACB is investigating the alleged collusion between agents and RTA staff in facilitating services through underhanded means.

Hyderabad Among Key Locations

Sources said that RTA offices in Tirumalagiri, Khairatabad, and Malakpet are among those under scrutiny in Hyderabad. Several other key locations across Medchal, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Sangareddy districts are also being raided.

18 Agents Under ACB Scanner

At least 18 agents are reportedly under the scanner in the ongoing operation. ACB officials are examining documentation, digital records, and staff-agent interactions to trace any unlawful transactions or favoritism in issuing driving licenses, fitness certificates, and vehicle registrations.

Officials Seize Evidence, Question Staff

During the raids, ACB teams reportedly seized documents, unofficial agent slips, and are also questioning RTA staff suspected of facilitating agent-based transactions outside the official queue system. Preliminary findings indicate that some agents had unauthorized access to office premises and may have influenced internal processes.

Further Action Likely

Senior ACB officials stated that further action will be taken based on the evidence collected during the raids. If concrete links between agents and RTA staff are established, arrests and departmental action are expected.

This statewide operation marks a strong move by the Telangana ACB to curb corruption in the transport department and restore transparency in public service delivery.