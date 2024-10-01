Entertainment

Actor Govinda sustains bullet injury on leg as revolver misfires

Actor Govinda on Tuesday sustained a bullet injury on his leg as his licensed revolver misfired, police said.

Mohammed Yousuf1 October 2024 - 12:41
219 1 minute read
Actor Govinda sustains bullet injury on leg as revolver misfires
Actor Govinda sustains bullet injury on leg as revolver misfires

Mumbai: Actor Govinda on Tuesday sustained a bullet injury on his leg as his licensed revolver misfired, police said.

The actor was about to leave from his Juhu residence around 4.45 am when the revolver misfired, a police official said. The actor hasn’t lodged any complaint, he added.

Govinda, 60, was taken for treatment to a nearby Criticare hospital hospital and has returned to his residence, the official said.

“We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened,” the actor’s manager said.

“The revolver apparently fell down while being kept in the cupboard and misfire. It is due to god’s grace that Govinda ji sustained only leg injury and it was nothing serious,” he said.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf1 October 2024 - 12:41
219 1 minute read

Related Articles

When Yo Yo Honey Singh mistook Karan Aujla's manager to be the singer

When Yo Yo Honey Singh mistook Karan Aujla’s manager to be the singer

1 October 2024 - 13:56
Tamil film superstar Rajnikanth hospitalised

Tamil film superstar Rajnikanth hospitalised

1 October 2024 - 12:11
Guru Randhawa on 'Shahkot' backlash: Perceptions are based on the trailer

Guru Randhawa on ‘Shahkot’ backlash: Perceptions are based on the trailer

30 September 2024 - 20:13
Asha Bhosle alerts fans about fake TikTok account

Asha Bhosle alerts fans about fake TikTok account

30 September 2024 - 16:22
Back to top button