Actor Venkatesh and Family Booked in Hotel Demolition Case

Actor Venkatesh and his family have been booked in a criminal case for the illegal demolition of the Deccan Kitchen Hotel in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, following court orders and a complaint by Nanda Kumar.

Hyderabad: A criminal case has been filed against actor Venkatesh Daggubati and his family members in connection with the illegal demolition of the Deccan Kitchen Hotel in Film Nagar. The Hyderabad police registered the case following the directions of a city court.

Case Filed Under IPC Sections for Trespass and Criminal Conspiracy

The First Information Report (FIR) has named producer Daggubati Suresh as accused number one (A1), his brother Daggubati Venkatesh as A2, Suresh’s son and actor Daggubati Rana as A3, and Rana’s brother, producer Daggubati Abhiram as A4. The case has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 448 (trespass), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for assault), 458 (lurking house-trespass), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Court Orders Police to Take Action

On Saturday, the Nampally Court directed the police to register a case and investigate the matter for violation of court orders. The complaint was filed by Nanda Kumar, accusing the Daggubati family of illegal demolition despite existing court orders prohibiting such actions.

Allegations of Illegal Demolition Despite Court Injunction

The complainant, Nanda Kumar, alleged that despite a pending injunction from the City Civil Court and orders from the Telangana High Court, the Daggubati family unlawfully entered the property and demolished the structure with the assistance of anti-social elements. The demolition reportedly caused significant damage to the Deccan Kitchen Hotel and adjoining structures.

Background of the Demolition Dispute

In November 2022, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) partially demolished the hotel and neighboring properties, which had been constructed by Nanda Kumar on land leased from the Daggubati family. Nanda Kumar had challenged the action in the Telangana High Court, which issued a status quo order. However, in January 2024, the Daggubati family went ahead with the complete demolition of the structure.

Nanda Kumar Claims Loss Due to Demolition

Nanda Kumar has claimed that the illegal demolition resulted in a loss of ₹20 crore due to damage and vandalism. In response, he approached the Nampally Court, which ordered police action. As a result, the court issued directions for the registration of the criminal case and further investigation into the allegations.

The case against actor Venkatesh Daggubati and his family members has sparked significant legal and public attention. The court’s direction for police investigation underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the need to uphold legal orders regarding property disputes.