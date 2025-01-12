Hyderabad Water Supply Disruption on January 13: Full List of Affected Areas

Hyderabad will face a 24-hour water supply disruption on January 13 due to pipeline repairs by HMWS&SB. Check the full list of affected areas and plan accordingly.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has announced a 24-hour water supply disruption across several localities in the city, starting from 6 AM on January 13. The temporary interruption is due to essential repair work on a major water pipeline.

Reason for Water Supply Disruption

The disruption is caused by significant leaks detected in the 1,500-mm diameter pumping main of the Phase-2 Manjira water project, which is a crucial source of drinking water for Hyderabad. The HMWS&SB will carry out urgent repair work on the damaged sections to restore normal water supply.

List of Affected Areas

Residents in the following areas are advised to use water judiciously and make necessary arrangements during the supply disruption:

Erragadda

Yousufguda

Borabanda

KPHB Colony

Moosapet

Nizampet

Hydernagar

Patancheru

Ramachandrapuram

Deepti Srinagar

Madinaguda

Miyapur

Hafizpet

Biramguda

Aminpur

Bollaram Industrial Zone

HMWS&SB Urges Residents to Conserve Water

The HMWS&SB has appealed to the public to conserve water and avoid unnecessary usage during the maintenance period. The repair work is critical to ensuring long-term stability and uninterrupted water supply across the city.

Alternative Water Supply Arrangements

While the water board has not yet announced alternative arrangements, residents are encouraged to store adequate water and plan ahead to minimize inconvenience. Any updates or changes to the repair schedule will be communicated through official channels.

For real-time updates on Hyderabad’s water supply and other local news, stay tuned to trusted news platforms and the HMWS&SB’s official notifications.