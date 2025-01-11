Sankranti Rush: Hyderabad Sees Mass Exodus as Transport Modes Overflow with Passengers

Hyderabad: With schools closed and the festive spirit in the air, residents of Hyderabad are flocking to their villages to celebrate the Sankranti festival.

This mass exodus began on Friday, with the city’s bus and railway stations packed with eager travellers heading out to various destinations.

TSRTC Manages Increased Demand with Special Bus Services

To manage the surge in passengers, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has operated 6,432 special buses, including 1,600 buses for districts within Telangana and 300 buses for Andhra Pradesh. Key bus stations, including MGBS, Uppal, L B Nagar, and Aranghar, have been equipped with special arrangements to handle the large crowd.

Despite these efforts, passengers have expressed frustration over increased fares, with special buses charging 50 percent higher than usual. In response, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has warned private travel operators against exploiting passengers, directing officials to seize buses found charging exorbitant rates. The TSRTC reported 100 percent bookings for its buses during the festive period, leaving many travellers scrambling for alternative transport options.

Special Trains to Address the Rush

The South-Central Railway has also ramped up operations, running several special trains, including 59 services from Cherlapally Terminal to destinations in Andhra Pradesh such as Narsapur, Kakinada, and Srikakulam. On January 11 and 12, additional trains with regular coaches will run between Cherlapally and Visakhapatnam. Unreserved passengers can now use the UTS mobile app to book tickets and avoid long queues at counters.

Air Travel Becomes Expensive During Festive Period

Air travel has become a luxury during the Sankranti rush, with ticket prices from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam skyrocketing to Rs 17,000–18,000 during the weekend. The surge in airfares has made private transport a more feasible option, though passengers have had to bear higher costs and inconvenience.

Festive Travel Challenges Highlighted

The Sankranti rush underscores the challenges of festive travel, as passengers navigate crowded transport systems and pay higher costs to reach their destinations. Despite the difficulties, many Hyderabad residents are determined to celebrate the festival with family in their hometowns.