HMDA Seeks Rs. 20,000 Crore Loan for Hyderabad’s Development Amid Infrastructure Delays

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is seeking a Rs. 20,000 crore loan over the next year and a half to fund critical infrastructure projects across the city.

This move comes as several key development works are delayed due to a lack of funds.

Infrastructure Projects Pending Due to Fund Shortage

With the rapid expansion of Hyderabad and the growing demand for infrastructure, HMDA is struggling to meet the city’s developmental needs. The authority has emphasized that at least Rs. 5,000 crore is urgently required in the next four months to push forward key projects that have been stalled due to financial constraints.

HMDA’s Loan Plans for City Expansion

In response to the funding shortfall, HMDA is now exploring the option of raising a significant loan amount to fuel the development projects. The authority has outlined plans to raise Rs. 20,000 crore for the development of roadways, public transportation, water supply systems, and other vital infrastructure areas.

No Requirement for Government Guarantee

HMDA has clarified that the loans should be provided regardless of whether the Telangana government offers a guarantee or not. This stance highlights the urgency of securing funds to avoid further delays in critical development works.

Steps Taken to Raise Funds

To expedite the process, HMDA has already initiated steps to raise the required funds. The authority has invited tenders for appointing a consultant or merchant bank to prepare and implement loan proposals. These loans will be directed towards infrastructure projects aimed at supporting the city’s growing population and ensuring sustainable development.

Hyderabad’s Growing Infrastructure Demands

Hyderabad, being one of India’s largest and fastest-growing cities, faces mounting infrastructure challenges due to its expanding urban area. The loans sought by HMDA will help address the city’s infrastructure needs and meet the demands of urbanization, ensuring improved quality of life for residents and long-term sustainable growth.