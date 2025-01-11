Hyderabad CM Revanth Reddy Directs Officials to Lay Foundation for New Osmania Hospital by Month-End

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to take necessary steps to lay the foundation stone for the new Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad by the end of this month.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with officials at his residence to discuss the plans for the proposed hospital construction.

Land Transfer and Site Selection for New Osmania Hospital

During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy inquired about the details of the proposed site at Goshamahal Police Stadium, which will be the location for the new hospital. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for prompt land transfer between the Police Department and the Medical and Health Department. He directed the officials to ensure that the process is completed without delay so that the construction can proceed smoothly.

Modern and Comprehensive Design for the Hospital

Officials presented the sample maps for the proposed hospital construction at the meeting. CM Reddy suggested several modifications to the plans, highlighting the importance of incorporating modern facilities into the hospital’s infrastructure. He emphasized that the new hospital should be equipped with all essential medical facilities and be on par with state-of-the-art corporate hospitals.

Future-Proof Infrastructure Plans

CM Reddy further advised that the designs should cater to future needs. Specifically, he asked officials to ensure that the plans include provisions for roads, parking, morgue, and other key infrastructure elements. He recommended that the designs account for possible future road expansions and flyover constructions, ensuring that the hospital’s operation would not be hindered by future developments.

Green Spaces and Patient-Centric Amenities

In addition to medical facilities, the Chief Minister stressed the need to include green spaces and parks within the hospital premises. These amenities would provide a peaceful and relaxing environment for patients’ family members and caregivers.

Urgency to Begin Construction

CM Revanth Reddy has directed officials to finalize the hospital building designs and other related plans as soon as possible. He has ordered that all necessary steps be taken to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the new Osmania Hospital by January 31.