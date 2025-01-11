Hyderabad Youths Die in Selfie Accident at Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident at the Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir in Siddipet district, five youths lost their lives while attempting to take a selfie.

Seven individuals from the Mushirabad area in Hyderabad had gone to the dam for a recreational visit. However, the situation turned tragic when they fell into the water while trying to capture a selfie.

Details of the Tragic Incident

According to reports, five youths have tragically drowned, while two others managed to survive. The victims were reportedly in their late teens and early twenties, and were part of a group of seven who went to the Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir to take a selfie. The police have launched a thorough search and rescue operation to retrieve the bodies.

List of Deceased Youths

The following are the names and details of the five youths who tragically lost their lives:

Dhanush (20 years old, son of Narsing, SC Madiga, a photo studio worker, resident of Mushirabad) Lohith (17 years old, son of Narsing, SC Madiga, brother of Dhanush) Chikatla Dineshwar (17 years old, son of Kishan, SC Madiga, resident of Banseelalpet, near Kawadiguda) Sahil (19 years old, son of Deepak Sutar) Jatin (17 years old, son of Gopinath, BC, diploma student, resident of Khairatabad, Chintal Basti)

Survivors of the Incident

The two survivors who were able to escape the incident are:

Komari Mrigank (17 years old, son of Venugopal, a second-year diploma student, resident of Mushirabad, Ramnagar) Md Ibrahim (20 years old, son of Md Hassan)

Search and Rescue Operations Underway

The police have been conducting extensive search operations in the area to recover the bodies of the missing individuals. Divers and rescue teams are working tirelessly to locate the victims. The incident has drawn attention to the dangers associated with taking selfies at risky locations, especially near water bodies.

A Stark Reminder of Selfie Safety

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder to the public about the dangers of taking selfies in hazardous areas. Authorities urge people to be mindful of safety precautions, particularly when visiting places with water bodies, cliffs, or other potentially dangerous surroundings.