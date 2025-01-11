Tragic Bus Collision on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway Claims Three Lives, 12 Injured

Mahabubnagar: A tragic accident occurred in the early hours of Friday on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway near Bhureddypally, claiming the lives of three people and leaving at least 12 others injured.

The incident involved a Bengaluru-bound bus colliding with a truck, following a chain reaction caused by a burst tyre of a car.

Details of the Accident

The ill-fated bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when the accident took place. According to reports, the burst tyre of a car traveling in the same direction led to a chain of events. As the car’s driver struggled to regain control, the driver of the truck, which was immediately behind, had to apply sudden brakes to avoid hitting the car. The private bus, traveling closely behind the truck, was unable to stop in time and rammed into the truck.

Casualties and Injuries

The accident resulted in three fatalities and left at least 12 individuals injured, including passengers from the bus. The injured were quickly transported to nearby hospitals by the police for medical treatment. Authorities have not yet revealed the identities of the deceased or the severity of injuries to the survivors.

Traffic Disruptions and Police Intervention

Following the crash, vehicular traffic on the National Highway came to a standstill for a period. However, the police promptly cleared the traffic to restore normal flow on the busy highway. Investigations are currently underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and to assess if any further actions are required.

Also Read: Telangana Five Workers from Odisha Killed in Road Accident

Ongoing Investigations

Police officials have launched an investigation into the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway accident, gathering evidence and statements from witnesses to determine the sequence of events leading up to the crash. Authorities are focusing on the car’s burst tyre, the truck’s sudden braking, and the bus’s failure to stop in time.

For more updates on the Bengaluru-bound bus accident and other developments, stay tuned.