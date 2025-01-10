Telangana: Five Workers from Odisha Killed in Road Accident

Hyderabad: Five migrant workers from Odisha were killed, and 16 others were injured in a tragic road accident in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Friday.

Accident Details

The accident occurred near Ilapuram in Chivvemla mandal (block) when a private bus carrying workers rammed into a stationary truck. The bus driver apparently failed to notice the truck parked by the roadside and collided with it from behind.

Possible Cause of Collision

Police are investigating whether a tyre burst caused the collision. Some eyewitnesses reported that the driver lost control after the tyre burst and rammed into the parked truck, while others suggested that the tyre burst occurred after the collision. The victims were from Rayagada in Odisha, and they were on their way to Hyderabad in search of work.

Casualties and Injuries

Four people died on the spot, while one of the injured succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The injured were rushed to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet for treatment. The private bus, which was carrying 32 passengers, was badly mangled in the crash. Most of the passengers were labourers traveling to Hyderabad through an agency for work.

Traffic Jam and Rescue Operations

The accident caused a traffic jam on the Suryapet-Khammam highway. Police had to deploy a crane to remove the wrecked bus from the road. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

Concerns Over Parked Vehicles on Highways

Parked vehicles on highways have been the cause of several accidents in recent months, with many of these incidents occurring during the night. Motorists have been urging highway authorities to take stronger action against vehicles parked on highways without proper precautions to alert other road users.

Another Road Incident in Hyderabad

In a separate incident on Friday, the driver of a crusher lorry narrowly escaped injury when a portion of the road caved in at Goshamahal in Hyderabad. The road adjacent to a nala (drain) collapsed while the lorry was passing over it. Local residents reported that this was the second such incident in the same area in two years, with a similar event injuring several people in 2022.