Telangana: Lowest Minimum Temperature of 8.2°C Recorded at Adilabad

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded its lowest minimum temperature of 8.2 degree at Adilabad on the night between Thursday and Friday, as reported by the Meteorological Centre.

Dry Weather Expected Over the Next Week

The Meteorological Centre’s daily weather update indicated that dry weather is expected to continue in the state for the next seven days.

Mist or hazy conditions are also predicted to prevail during the morning hours at isolated places across Telangana for the next five days.

Normal Minimum Temperatures in the Coming Days

The report further mentioned that minimum temperatures are likely to remain normal for the next three days. It added that dry weather prevailed in Telangana over the past 24 hours.