Weather Update: Cold Wave Sweeps Across Hyderabad and Telangana: Temperatures Drop to 2°C in These Areas

A cold wave has swept across Hyderabad and Telangana, with temperatures dropping to single digits in several areas. The IMD forecasts the cold wave to persist for a couple of days before temperatures rise again.

Hyderabad: After a brief respite, the cold wave has returned to Hyderabad and parts of Telangana, bringing a sharp temperature drop. Between Wednesday evening and Thursday night, the average minimum temperatures fell by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, with several areas experiencing temperatures in the single digits.

Coldest Areas in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the cold wave was particularly pronounced in areas such as Moinabad and Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district, where temperatures plummeted to 8.5°C and 9.3°C, respectively. Other localities, including the University of Hyderabad campus (9.7°C), Moula Ali in Uppal (10.1°C), Rajendranagar (10.2°C), BHEL Factory in Ramachandrapuram (10.4°C), and Gachibowli (11.2°C), also reported significant dips in temperature.

Coldest Areas in Telangana

The cold wave has also been sweeping through various districts in Telangana. In Adilabad, Bela recorded the lowest temperature at 5.9°C, followed by Sirpur and Tiryani in KomramBheem Asifabad, both at 6.1°C. Other chilly spots included Chaprala (6.7°C), Kohir in Sangareddy (6.9°C), and Dongli in Kamareddy (7.3°C).

IMD Forecast and Weather Conditions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast that the cold wave will persist for a day or two before temperatures begin to rise again. The IMD also noted that minimum temperatures across the state are expected to remain below normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Additionally, the IMD forecasted dry weather to prevail over Telangana, with mist and hazy conditions expected in isolated pockets during the early morning hours for the next five days.

Precautions Advised

With the ongoing cold wave, residents are advised to take precautions, especially during the early morning hours, as temperatures are likely to remain low in many areas.