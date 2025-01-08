Hyderabad to Experience Coldest Winter Night of January: Temperature Expected to Drop to 5°C in These Areas

Hyderabad is set to experience its coldest winter night of January, with temperatures expected to dip to 5°C in parts of the city. Residents should brace for chilly conditions, as mist and hazy weather are predicted. Health experts advise extra precautions, especially for vulnerable groups.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to experience the coldest winter night of January, with temperatures forecast to plummet to a chilling 5-7 degrees Celsius in North and West Telangana, and between 7-9 degrees Celsius in parts of Hyderabad by the early hours of January 9. Weather enthusiast T Balaji, known for his accurate forecasts, predicts that this cold snap will bring the coldest morning of the month to the city.

Chilly Conditions Across the City

The cold weather is expected to bring misty or hazy conditions in all six zones of Hyderabad: Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally. These conditions are likely to persist through the morning hours, making for a crisp and frosty start to the day.

In contrast to the morning chill, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad’s evening forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with no rain. The maximum temperature will hover around 29 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius expected by the evening. Dry weather is expected to prevail over the city until January 15, with no significant rainfall predicted.

Health Precautions for the Cold Weather

As temperatures drop, medical experts are urging residents, especially vulnerable groups, to take extra care during this cold spell. Senior citizens, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and kidney diseases are particularly at risk during this chilly period.

Doctors recommend that senior citizens avoid early morning walks to protect themselves from the cold. Woolen clothing such as sweaters, monkey caps, and hand gloves should be worn to maintain body warmth. Pregnant women and children are also advised to take extra precautions.

The health department of Telangana has also issued guidelines regarding alcohol consumption during the cold wave. It is advised that individuals refrain from consuming alcohol, as it can lower body temperature and increase the risk of hypothermia. Furthermore, heating devices should not be used in unventilated spaces to prevent the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Health Risks Associated with Severe Cold

As temperatures dip below 15 degrees Celsius, the city faces increased health risks, including frostbite, trench foot, chilblains (pernio), and respiratory infections such as seasonal flu.

Hypothermia : This dangerous condition occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce, leading to dangerously low body temperature. If untreated, hypothermia can be fatal.

: This dangerous condition occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce, leading to dangerously low body temperature. If untreated, hypothermia can be fatal. Frostbite : Caused by prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures, frostbite can lead to numbness, discolouration, and permanent damage to extremities.

: Caused by prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures, frostbite can lead to numbness, discolouration, and permanent damage to extremities. Immersion Foot : Prolonged exposure to cold, wet conditions can lead to pain, swelling, and tissue damage in the feet, potentially causing loss of toes or foot.

: Prolonged exposure to cold, wet conditions can lead to pain, swelling, and tissue damage in the feet, potentially causing loss of toes or foot. Chilblains: Caused by repeated exposure to cold (but not freezing) air, chilblains result in itchy, swollen skin, often on the hands and feet.

Preparing for the Cold Spell

Hyderabad typically experiences mild winters compared to northern regions of India, but occasional dips in temperature can bring a refreshing chill to the city. As the city braces for this cold snap, residents are urged to stay informed about the weather forecast and take necessary precautions to avoid health risks associated with extreme cold.

The authorities have emphasized the need for vigilance and self-care during this winter, with special attention to vulnerable groups. Medical help should be sought immediately if any symptoms of hypothermia or frostbite appear.

As the city faces these chilly conditions, it is crucial for all residents to remain prepared and proactive in safeguarding their health and well-being.