Hyderabad Metro to Add New Trains to Tackle Increased Passenger Traffic

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail Managing Director KVB Reddy announced plans to purchase additional trains to address the growing crowd in Hyderabad Metro trains. Speaking at the launch of a three-day promotional campaign, ‘MeTimeOnMy Metro’, held at the JBS Metro Station on Wednesday, Reddy highlighted the pressing need to enhance the capacity of the metro network to meet increasing demand. The new trains are expected to arrive within 18 months of placing the order.

Efforts to Improve Passenger Experience

Reddy pointed out that while the purchase of additional trains would be a significant step, better passenger discipline could substantially alleviate crowding issues. He urged passengers to adopt a more organized approach, which would help reduce congestion during peak hours.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) Managing Director NVS Reddy emphasized the metro’s role in promoting culture and the arts. As part of the new initiative, passengers would be provided with spaces at key metro stations, such as MGBS, where they could showcase their talents in various fields of art, literature, and culture. This move aims to add value to the commuter experience, turning metro stations into hubs for creative expression.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro Expansion: Government Plans to Upgrade Network with Three New Metro Rail Projects

Sankranti Festival Campaign and Future Expansion Plans

The ‘MeTimeOnMy Metro’ campaign, which coincides with the Sankranti festival, aims to improve the overall metro experience for passengers. NVS Reddy further revealed that several key station junctions and large areas in the metro system would be transformed into special cultural hubs and international centers to offer a more dynamic and engaging experience.

Additionally, HMR’s long-term plans include the establishment of a mega junction station for the proposed JBS–Shamirpet (22 km) and Paradise–Medchal (23 km) routes, which are part of Phase-2 Part-‘B’. This expansion aims to better serve commuters and further enhance the metro network’s accessibility across the city.

With these initiatives, Hyderabad Metro is poised to meet the growing demand for efficient urban transport while promoting cultural exchange and providing passengers with a more enjoyable and comfortable travel experience.