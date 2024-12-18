Adilabad records lowest minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees celsius

Hyderabad: The lowest minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad in Telangana on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Meteorological Centre said.

In a daily weather report here, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in the state on December 19 and 20.

Mist or hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated pockets in a few districts of Telangana during the next seven days.

The minimum temperatures are likely to be normal during the next 4 days and likely to decrease during the next 3 days.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in the state during the next 24 hours and from December 21 to 24.

Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in the Adilabad and Medak districts of Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Dry weather prevailed in the state during the same period, the report added.