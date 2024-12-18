MLC Kavitha slams state Govt over Musi beautification project and World Bank loan

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha sharply criticised the Congress-led state government for alleged discrepancies and lack of transparency regarding the Musi River beautification project.

Speaking to the media at the Assembly premises on Wednesday, accompanied by former Minister Sathyavati Rathod, Kavitha accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of attempting to “pawn Telangana and Hyderabad to the World Bank” within just one year of coming to power.

Kavitha lambasted the government for sending proposals to the World Bank for the Musi Riverfront Development Project, claiming it planned to acquire land from the poor in the Musi catchment area for real estate ventures under the guise of development.

She accused the CM of “kneeling before the World Bank” and questioned the intentions behind the project.

“The Congress government submitted proposals to the World Bank on September 19, stating that the loan was for the Musi Riverfront Development Project, which included real estate and land pooling to construct large buildings.

However, Minister Sridhar Babu misled the public by claiming the loan was intended for sewage treatment, not the Musi project,” Kavitha alleged.

She highlighted inconsistencies in the government’s communication, noting that while the state government informed the World Bank in September that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) were prepared, it claimed in the Legislative Council on December 17 that no DPRs existed. Furthermore, Kavitha pointed out that a consortium was appointed in October to prepare DPRs after the proposals had already been submitted to the World Bank.

Kavitha demanded clarity from the government, questioning its motives and lack of transparency. She reminded the public of the government’s earlier secretive actions, such as altering the design of Telangana Thalli, and criticized its current handling of the Musi project.

Expressing concern over the impact on residents in the Musi catchment area, Kavitha noted that approximately 15,000 homes are marked for demolition, leaving residents in fear of displacement.

She urged the government to disclose its rehabilitation plans for the affected families and provide details on what benefits they would receive in the proposed real estate projects.

Kavitha called for the government to give clear and consistent answers in the Assembly regarding the Musi River beautification project and demanded a transparent approach to addressing the concerns of displaced residents.