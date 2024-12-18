Hyderabad

TPCC stages ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ protest against stand of centre on Manipur and Adani

Telangana Congress leaders organised a massive 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' rally on Wednesday to protest the Central government's handling of the Manipur riots and alleged financial irregularities involving industrialist Gautam Adani.

Uma Devi18 December 2024 - 15:04
TPCC stages 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' protest against stand of centre on Manipur and Adani
TPCC stages 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' protest against stand of centre on Manipur and Adani

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders organised a massive ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ rally on Wednesday to protest the Central government’s handling of the Manipur riots and alleged financial irregularities involving industrialist Gautam Adani.

The rally, led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, began at the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road and culminated near Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, several ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and senior Congress leaders participated in the demonstration.

Also Read: Nag Ashwin explains why Kamal Haasan’s ‘Pushpak’ is the Original Pan-India Film

Chanting slogans against the Central government, the protesters condemned its stance on the Manipur riots and demanded accountability regarding the allegations against Adani. As they marched towards Raj Bhavan, the leaders and participants displayed placards and banners criticizing the Centre’s policies and actions.

Upon reaching Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Ministers and Congress leaders, staged a sit-in on the road as a form of protest. The demonstration showcased the party’s united front against what they described as the Centre’s negligence and lack of transparency.

The Congress leaders called on the Central government to address the grievances of the people of Manipur and ensure a thorough investigation into the allegations of financial misconduct, reaffirming their commitment to justice and accountability.

Tags
Uma Devi18 December 2024 - 15:04

Related Articles

Actor Allu Arjun’s Father Visits Boy Injured in Stampede, Assures Full Support for Recovery

Actor Allu Arjun’s Father Visits Boy Injured in Stampede, Assures Full Support for Recovery

18 December 2024 - 21:43
Traffic Advisory: Diversions Announced for Foot-Over-Bridge Construction at DRDO, Hyderabad: Check Important Details

Traffic Advisory: Diversions Announced for Foot-Over-Bridge Construction at DRDO, Hyderabad: Check Important Details

18 December 2024 - 20:28
Kaila Rohan Reddy Selected for South-West Zone Aquatic Championship 2024

Kaila Rohan Reddy Selected for South-West Zone Aquatic Championship 2024

18 December 2024 - 20:07
CDM Secunderabad to receive President’s Colours from President of India

CDM Secunderabad to receive President’s Colours from President of India

18 December 2024 - 19:31
Back to top button