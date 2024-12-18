TPCC stages ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ protest against stand of centre on Manipur and Adani

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders organised a massive ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ rally on Wednesday to protest the Central government’s handling of the Manipur riots and alleged financial irregularities involving industrialist Gautam Adani.

The rally, led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, began at the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road and culminated near Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, several ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and senior Congress leaders participated in the demonstration.

Chanting slogans against the Central government, the protesters condemned its stance on the Manipur riots and demanded accountability regarding the allegations against Adani. As they marched towards Raj Bhavan, the leaders and participants displayed placards and banners criticizing the Centre’s policies and actions.

Upon reaching Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Ministers and Congress leaders, staged a sit-in on the road as a form of protest. The demonstration showcased the party’s united front against what they described as the Centre’s negligence and lack of transparency.

The Congress leaders called on the Central government to address the grievances of the people of Manipur and ensure a thorough investigation into the allegations of financial misconduct, reaffirming their commitment to justice and accountability.