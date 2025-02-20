AFC U20 Asian Cup: Thailand Hold Syria to 2-2 Draw in Final Group D Match

Shenzhen: Syria and Thailand played to a 2-2 draw in their final Group D match at the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025, held at the Longhua Cultural and Sports Centre Stadium on Thursday.

Despite a hard-fought draw, Syria ended their campaign in third place with two points, while Thailand finished at the bottom of the group. Korea Republic topped the group following a 1-1 draw with Japan.

Early Chances for Thailand and Syria

Thailand had the first opportunity in the second minute when Yotsakon Burapha’s close-range shot, off a pass from Thanawut Phochai, was saved by Syrian goalkeeper Maksim Sarraf.

Syria responded quickly in the eighth minute with Mohammad Al Mustafa, who managed to out-jump two defenders but his header went straight into the hands of Thailand’s goalkeeper, Anut Samran.

Also Read: Champions Trophy: Afghanistan vs South Africa – When and Where to Watch

Anut’s Heroic Saves

Anut Samran continued to shine, making back-to-back saves in the 21st minute. He first blocked Anas Al Dahhan’s powerful shot from outside the box, and then tipped over the bar when Mustafa followed up on the rebound.

Missed Opportunity for Thailand

Thailand had another golden chance in the 38th minute when Thanawut Phochai sprinted down the left and found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Sarraf, but he sent his shot wide of the right post.

Thailand Reduced to 10 Men Before Halftime

Things took a turn for the worse for Thailand just before the break. Anut was shown a red card for handling the ball outside the box while saving Mustafa’s shot. Midfielder Jirapong Pungviravong was sacrificed, and goalkeeper Prapot Chongcharoen was brought on to replace him in goal.

Syria Takes Advantage of Numerical Superiority

Syria wasted no time exploiting their man advantage after the break. In the 52nd minute, Ahmad Al Kalou blasted the ball into the roof of the net from just inside the box after a goalmouth scramble, giving Syria the lead.

Syria Doubles Their Lead

Syria extended their lead in the 71st minute when Dahhan skillfully evaded two defenders and passed the ball to an unmarked Mustafa, who made no mistake in tucking it home for Syria’s second goal.

Thailand Responds Quickly

Just two minutes later, Thailand pulled one back in the 73rd minute. Thanawut dummied a defender inside the box and curled a beautiful shot into the bottom left corner, leaving Sarraf rooted to the spot.

Thailand’s Late Equalizer

Thailand wasn’t done yet. In the 80th minute, Thanawut took another shot inside the box, which Sarraf could only parry away. Thanawut was quick to react and slotted home the rebound to score the equalizer, making it 2-2.

Despite both teams pushing hard in the final minutes, the match ended in a 2-2 draw, with both sides sharing the points in this hard-fought encounter.