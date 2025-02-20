Champions Trophy: Afghanistan vs South Africa – When and Where to Watch

Karachi: Afghanistan’s Champions Trophy Debut Against South Africa

Afghanistan will make their Champions Trophy debut against South Africa on Wednesday at the renovated National Stadium in Karachi. Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan has built a reputation for being a surprise package in global tournaments, having impressed in both the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

South Africa’s Strong Contenders Despite Inconsistencies



South Africa, under the captaincy of Temba Bavuma, boasts a dynamic batting lineup, making them strong contenders for the title despite recent inconsistencies in form.

Head-to-Head: Afghanistan vs South Africa



The two teams have faced each other five times in ODIs, with South Africa leading the head-to-head 3-2. However, Afghanistan made history last year by clinching their maiden ODI series win over South Africa, securing a 2-1 victory in Sharjah.

Afghanistan’s Champions Trophy Debut & South Africa’s Quest for Glory



This match marks Afghanistan’s debut in the Champions Trophy, while South Africa will be looking to overcome their history of near-misses in ICC events. Their most recent heartbreak came in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, where they narrowly lost to India. Afghanistan, however, reached the semifinals in the same tournament before falling to the Proteas.

Key Players to Watch



South Africa’s batting is bolstered by Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Rassie van der Dussen, with a potent bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. Afghanistan also has in-form players, including Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Mohammad Nabi. With a mix of experience and rising talent, both teams will be eager to make a strong statement.

Pitch Conditions at National Stadium, Karachi



The National Stadium in Karachi is historically a batting-friendly venue. Recent matches have seen teams push totals close to 300, with Pakistan famously chasing down 350+ against New Zealand at this venue. The pitch is expected to favour batters, offering good pace and bounce, though fast bowlers may get some assistance under lights. Spinners could come into play in the latter half of the innings.

Match Details: When and Where to Watch

Time : The AFG vs SA match will take place on Friday at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss at 2:00 PM IST.

: The AFG vs SA match will take place on Friday at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss at 2:00 PM IST. Venue : National Cricket Stadium, Karachi

: National Cricket Stadium, Karachi Broadcast: The match will be broadcast on Star Sports and Network 18 channels. It will also be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Squads