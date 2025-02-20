ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh Opts to Bat First After Winning the Toss Against India

In Thursday’s match, Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first against India. The decision to bat first indicates Bangladesh’s intention to put up a solid total on the board, challenging India to chase down a competitive score. With experienced players like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in their ranks, Bangladesh will aim to build a strong foundation and put pressure on India throughout the game.

India’s Playing XI for the Match

India will take the field with a strong lineup, led by captain Rohit Sharma. The batting will rely on the solid opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, with Virat Kohli anchoring the middle order. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya add further depth to the lineup. The bowling attack includes veterans Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel providing valuable all-round options. Harshit Rana will make his presence felt in the fast-bowling department.

India’s Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh’s Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

A Crucial Game for Both Teams

The match between India and Bangladesh promises to be an exciting contest, with both teams eager to start their campaign on a high note. India, with its star-studded lineup, will be looking to assert dominance early on, while Bangladesh will look to create an upset and make a statement in the tournament. The Dubai International Stadium is expected to be buzzing with energy as fans from both nations come together to support their teams in this high-profile encounter.

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 unfolds, this match will set the tone for both teams, with each hoping for a positive result that will help them progress to the semifinals.