Wasim Akram Defends Pakistan’s Team: ‘If There Were Better Players, They’d Be Chosen’

Karachi: Pakistan’s long-awaited return to hosting a major global cricket event was marred on Wednesday as the national team suffered a disappointing 60-run loss to New Zealand in the opener of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The match, held at the National Stadium in Karachi, marked Pakistan’s first time hosting an International Cricket Council (ICC) event since the 1996 World Cup.

President Zardari Joins Thousands in Karachi for the Historic Event

The atmosphere at the National Stadium was electric, with President Asif Ali Zardari attending alongside a packed crowd of 29,300 spectators. It was a historic day for Pakistan, who had not hosted a major international tournament for nearly three decades due to security concerns. The excitement was palpable, as cricket fans welcomed the return of the ICC tournament to their home turf. Despite the enthusiasm, the home team’s poor performance left the passionate crowd disappointed.

New Zealand Sets a High Target with Strong Batting Display

New Zealand, after being invited to bat first by Pakistan, put up a formidable total of 320 for five. The Kiwis were led by exceptional centuries from Will Young (107) and Tom Latham (118 not out), with a blistering half-century from Glenn Phillips (61 off 39 balls). Their strong batting effort left Pakistan with a challenging target, and the Kiwis set the stage for what would turn out to be a tough day for the hosts.

Pakistan Falls Short in the Chase

In response, Pakistan’s batting was unable to live up to the challenge. They were bowled out for just 260 runs, falling 60 runs short of the target. Babar Azam and Khushdil Shah were the standout performers, contributing 64 and 69 runs, respectively. Salman Agha also provided some resistance with a quickfire 42 off 28 balls, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the defeat.

The loss came as a blow to the Pakistani team, who were hoping to start the tournament with a win in front of their home crowd.

Wasim Akram Defends Current Squad Despite the Loss

Despite the loss, former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram took to the defense of the current squad. Speaking to the media, Akram emphasized that the players in the team are the best Pakistan has to offer and rejected claims that favoritism or recommendations had played a role in their selection.

“Look, if you want me to be brutally honest, I can be. In our culture, we are like ‘these are our kids, don’t criticise’. It’s very normal here. But I think these are our best players. If there were someone better than them, they would’ve been selected,” Akram said.

He also addressed the common notion of “parchi,” or favoritism, which is often discussed in Pakistani cricket circles. Akram dismissed the idea that the national team was selected based on connections, asserting, “At this level, parchi doesn’t work. It’s very difficult to explain this to Pakistan people.”

Akram added that the selection process involved multiple selectors, and the country’s evolving domestic structure had influenced decisions. “We have 5-6 selectors. It’s a complicated situation. The domestic structure has changed,” he stated.

Security Concerns Behind 30-Year Hiatus from Hosting ICC Events

Due to security concerns, Pakistan had not hosted a major international tournament since co-hosting the 1996 Cricket World Cup with India and Sri Lanka. The situation has improved in recent years, allowing Pakistan to once again host an international event of this magnitude.

While the tournament will be played across three cities in Pakistan, there will also be fixtures held in Dubai to accommodate India, who have declined to visit their neighboring arch-rivals due to political tensions.

An Emotional Opening Ceremony

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 began with a grand opening ceremony, highlighted by the Pakistan Air Force performing a flyover at the National Stadium. The presence of President Zardari added to the sense of occasion, marking an emotional moment for cricket fans in Pakistan. However, despite the ceremonial celebrations, the outcome on the field left fans hoping for better performances in the games ahead.

As the tournament continues, Pakistan will look to bounce back from this defeat and put on a strong showing in front of their home supporters.