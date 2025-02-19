New Zealand Thrash Pakistan by 60 Runs in ICC Champions Trophy Opener

Karachi: New Zealand opened their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a dominant 60-run victory over Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi. Chasing a daunting target of 321, Pakistan’s fight led by Babar Azam (64 off 90) and Khushdil Shah (69 off 49) ultimately fell short as the team struggled to support their key players, despite a valiant effort.

New Zealand Sets a Formidable Target of 320

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bowl first and made early breakthroughs, but New Zealand’s top-order batsmen recovered and built an imposing total. The Kiwis ended their innings at 320/5 in 50 overs, with Will Young and Tom Latham producing match-defining centuries.

Will Young Anchors New Zealand’s Innings

Opener Will Young became the first centurion of the 2025 Champions Trophy, crafting a well-played 107 runs off 113 balls. His knock, which included 12 boundaries and a six, was instrumental in stabilizing New Zealand’s innings after they were reduced to 73/3 early on. Young forged a key 118-run partnership with Tom Latham, before he fell to Naseem Shah in the 41st over.

Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips Shine

Latham carried the momentum forward, remaining unbeaten on 118 off 104 balls, which included 10 fours and 3 sixes. His partnership with Glenn Phillips, who scored a quickfire 61 off 39 balls, propelled New Zealand to a total of 320/5. Their aggressive approach ensured that the Kiwis posted a formidable total despite the early setbacks.

Pakistan’s Bowling Attack Struggles to Contain

Pakistan’s bowlers had some success in the early overs but failed to maintain consistent pressure. Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers with 2/63 in 10 overs, while leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was economical, conceding just 47 runs for one wicket. However, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf failed to deliver as expected. Afridi went wicketless and gave away 68 runs, while Rauf leaked 83 runs, despite claiming two wickets.

Pakistan’s Chase Falls Short Despite Strong Contributions

Pakistan’s chase got off to a promising start with Babar Azam anchoring the innings alongside Khushdil Shah. Azam’s 64 off 90 balls was steady, and Shah’s aggressive 69 off 49 balls added some hope. However, the lack of support from the middle order meant Pakistan fell short. Despite their best efforts, the target proved to be beyond reach as the team ended with 260/8, falling 60 runs short of the target.

The Road Ahead for Both Teams

New Zealand’s well-rounded performance with both bat and ball gave them a comfortable victory in the opening game of the Champions Trophy. On the other hand, Pakistan’s bowling faltered after early successes, and their chase lacked the depth needed to challenge New Zealand’s imposing total.

With this victory, New Zealand starts their Champions Trophy campaign with confidence, while Pakistan will need to regroup and reassess their strategy for their next match. The tournament, which marks the return of an ICC event to Pakistan after 29 years, continues to showcase high-stakes cricket as teams battle for supremacy in the prestigious competition.