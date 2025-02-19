Shubman Gill Overtakes Babar Azam to Reclaim Top Spot in ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings

Dubai: Shubman Gill has surged past former Pakistan captain Babar Azam to claim the No.1 spot in the latest ICC Men’s ODI player rankings, which were released on Wednesday.

Gill now sits at the top of the ODI batting rankings with 796 rating points, while Babar drops to second place, trailing by 23 rating points. This marks the second time the India batter has held the prestigious top ranking in ODI cricket. He had previously surpassed Babar to claim the No.1 spot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023.

The 25-year-old has been in exceptional form recently, with his century against England in Ahmedabad during the third ODI of the recently concluded series being a key factor in him reclaiming the top spot in the rankings.

Rohit Sharma Holds Steady in Third Spot

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma remains in third place, 45 rating points behind his fellow opener Gill. The top five in the batting rankings is completed by South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen (756 rating points) and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell (740 rating points), who occupy fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Other Notable Rankings Changes

Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka saw an impressive rise, moving up eight spots to claim the eighth position in the top 10. Additionally, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan climbed six places to reach a career-high 15th in the rankings.

Theekshana Becomes No.1 ODI Bowler

In the latest ICC Men’s ODI bowling rankings, Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana has overtaken Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan to claim the No.1 spot. Theekshana’s outstanding performance against Australia, including a remarkable four-wicket haul in the opening match of the series in Colombo, helped him reach the top of the rankings.

Rashid Khan now sits at second place, trailing Theekshana by just 11 rating points, with the Afghan spinner keen to regain the No.1 position.

Rise of Spinners in the Top 10

India’s Kuldeep Yadav has moved up one place to secure the fourth spot, while South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj re-enters the top 10, claiming the sixth position. New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner also made significant progress, climbing four places to seventh in the ODI bowling rankings.

Mohammad Nabi Remains No.1 All-Rounder

In the ODI all-rounder rankings, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi continues to hold the top position, with New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner moving up to sixth after climbing one place inside the top 10.