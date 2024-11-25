After Demolition of Illegal Structures, HYDRA Shifts Focus to Drain Restoration in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a proactive move to address flooding risks, Hyderabad’s civic body has intensified efforts to revamp the city’s stormwater drainage system. Hyderabad Commissioner of HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency), Ranganath, recently held detailed discussions with retired engineers to explore strategies for expanding existing drains and constructing parallel drainage systems within the GHMC limits and areas inside the Outer Ring Road.

Challenges of Demolition and Rehabilitation

Efforts to remove encroachments along the city’s drains have faced challenges, including disputes with local residents and substantial costs required for rehabilitation. Given these hurdles, HAIYDRA is now considering alternative approaches to mitigate flooding without causing disruptions to residents.

Parallel Drainage System under SNDP

The idea of constructing a parallel drainage system was first introduced under the SNDP (Strategic Nala Development Program) by the previous BRS government. Learning from the challenges faced during a recent encroachment clearance drive in Ramnagar, engineers have suggested that constructing parallel drains could reduce flood risks without necessitating mass demolitions. Commissioner Ranganath has agreed with these proposals and plans to present them to the state government.

Extent of Encroachments

According to surveys conducted by GHMC, there are over 12,000 encroachments along major stormwater drains, with 35% of them being commercial structures. In some areas, the encroachments have reduced the width of nalas from 50 feet to just 10 feet, severely hampering water flow and exacerbating flooding during heavy rains.

Funding and Rehabilitation Issues

Officials estimate that approximately ₹10,000 crore is required for the comprehensive restoration of the city’s drainage system. However, financial constraints, challenges in removing encroachments, and resettlement issues have delayed these projects from being fully implemented.

Expert Consultations and Surveys

HAIYDRA has organized consultations with retired engineers to seek expert opinions. The engineers have emphasized the need to prioritize parallel drainage systems under the SNDP to minimize flood risks and avoid public inconvenience. To supplement these efforts, engineering students from JNTU and BITS Pilani were engaged to conduct detailed surveys of the city’s stormwater drains. Their findings, combined with previous GHMC reports, are being compiled into a comprehensive report for the government.

Future Roadmap

HAIYDRA has decided to form a committee of experienced engineers to study the challenges and recommend actionable solutions. The final report, incorporating survey findings and expert advice, will be submitted to the government for approval. Once approved, work on the restoration and expansion of the drainage system, including the construction of parallel drains, will begin.

A Step Towards Flood Mitigation

The proposed measures to resolve encroachment issues and improve the drainage network could mark a significant step toward mitigating Hyderabad’s recurrent flooding problems. If executed effectively, these plans will ensure better infrastructure and safety for the city’s residents.