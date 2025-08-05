After TN Police objection, TVK to announce new date today for party convention

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay, is likely to reschedule its upcoming second state convention, which was initially slated for August 25 in Madurai.

An official confirmation regarding the change in date is expected to be released later in the day.

The first state convention of the party was held last year in V. Salai village near Vikravandi in Villupuram district. Preparations have been underway for the second convention at Parapathi near the Eliyarpathi toll plaza along the Madurai-Thoothukudi National Highway.

A traditional bhoomi pooja (groundbreaking ceremony) was already conducted at the site. Following this, senior party executives visited the office of the Madurai District Superintendent of Police and submitted a formal request seeking police permission and security arrangements for the event.

On July 29, TVK General Secretary Bussy Anand arrived in Madurai to inspect the convention preparations. During his visit, he held discussions with the district police chief. Police officials reportedly raised concerns about the proposed dates — August 25 and 27 — coinciding with the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival and suggested a change due to the security demands of the holiday.

In response, Bussy Anand informed the police that he would consult the party leadership and revert with a final decision. This development has triggered speculation over whether the party will stick to the original date or opt for an earlier one.

On Sunday, Bussy Anand met the Madurai Superintendent of Police for a third round of discussions. Speaking to reporters afterwards, he clarified, “Since the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival falls on August 27th, the convention will be held before that date. All preparations are progressing smoothly.”

Meanwhile, party executives have hinted on social media that the convention is likely to be advanced to August 21. An official announcement from the party regarding the final date is expected by the end of the day.